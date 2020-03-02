Clare County Transit Corporation Asks for Public Transportation Millage

March 2, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County’s public transportation system is asking March 10th voters for a one-fifth mill increase for three years to help fund the Clare County Transit Corporation.



CCTC Director Tom Pirnstill said, “We are proud to continue to provide public transportation to the residents of Clare County and this millage will help us to keep that commitment.



The CCTC proposal asks voters to approve a .2 mil increase which will bring in almost $218,500 in the first year. Pirnstill said the average increase in property tax would be $6.50 annually.



The proposal reads:

“For the sole purpose of continuing to fund a county-wide public transportation system to served Clare County, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one year on all property within the County of Clare, Michigan, be increased by up to 20/100, 0.2000 of one mil, $.20 per $1,000 or state taxable valuation for a period of three years inclusive?



If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $218,452 for the county-wide public transportation system in the first calendar year of the levy. In accordance with State law, a small portion of the millage may also be captured by the Downtown Development and Brownfield Authorities of the Cities of Clare and Harrison, the Village of Farwell and the Village of Farwell/Surrey Township Local Development Finance Authority.”



The Clare County Transit was founded in Harrison in 1981 beginning with two vehicles. Pirnstill said, “We were founded out of a concern that the elderly, low income, and mentally/physically challenged had no economical transportation to go to doctor’s appointments, pick up medical prescription, grocery shopping and general travel.



In 1983, the Michigan Department of Transportation partnered with Clare County to support the mission of public transportation. The Transit’s original Constitution and By-Laws are, “to provide transportation for the citizens of Clare County including elderly and disabled persons.”

“CCTC drivers also act as extra eyes and ears,” Pirnstill said. “Our drivers have reported accidents, fires, and even life-threatening injuries over the years and are proud to assist the residents of the county in this fashion.”



Voters implemented a county-wide millage in 1991 to support the transportation system, and it has been renewed continually at the save level seven times over the last 29 years. “The community’s support has been greatly appreciated,” Pirnstill said.



He said despite inflation, insurance and fuel increases and the increase in the general cost of doing business over time, “Transit management is constantly monitoring expenses and passenger trends and making adjustment in order to be as efficient as possible and provide the best service we can at our current funding levels.” Those measures included reducing daily service hours and discontinuing service on Saturdays.



“While this has allowed us to reduce our fleet size in order to save on fuel and insurance expenditures, it has, unfortunately, reduced the options for residents of Clare County…These adjustments have resulted in reduced ridership.”



He said the funds raised by the voters’ approval of the millage will “place CCTC on a more sustainable financial footing and allow us to reevaluate recent changes to our service.”



Transit services provides trips to and from employment and education facilities including grade schools and Mid Michigan College. CCTC partners with the Clare-Gladwin RESD to provide transportation for SPARKS (Students Participating in Academics and Recreation for Knowledge and Success) at-risk students.



Rides to and from work is another example of partnership between the CCTC and community. Federal grant funding (Job Access and Reverse Commute or JARC) allows CCTC to run an early bus that starts at 5 a.m. and a late bus that runs until 10 p.m., helping more people get to and from work every day.



Since 1983 CCTC as also partnered with Mid Michigan Industries (MMI) to provide transportation for the people with disabilities that MMI serves. Daily CCTC provides over 70 rides to and from employment and training for MMI clients.



Other partnerships have been with the RESD, local schools, Community Mental Health and Michigan Rehabilitation Services.

Share This Post Tweet