Clare Egg Drop, Farwell EGGstravaganza a success

Clare

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Mother Nature had not been kind to Clare Parks and Recreation and the Clare Municipal Airport during their Clare’s annual Easter Egg Drop. Dealing with rain, snow wind and bitter cold had become part of the routine, however, 2017 would be different. After tormenting volunteers and participants the queen of weather found a soft spot in her heart and came through for hundreds of wide-eyed youngsters with one fantastic warm and sunny day April 8th.

Taking advantage of the beautiful weather visitors from as far away as Traverse City, Bay City, Shepherd joined area residents for what proved to be one of best ever attended Annual Easter Egg Drop.

In addition to three egg drops, youngsters were treated to games, face painting, an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and dance.

The highlight of the year’s event was the chance to meet former Detroit Lion wide Receiver and NFL standout Jeff Chadwick. The Grand Valley State graduate who played 10 years in the NFL signed autographs and had an activity for the kids.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers on the ground and in the air the 2017 Easter Egg Drop was another huge success. If you missed out on the fun this year make plans now to attend in 2018.

Farwell

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Kids and adults running around in tee shirts and spring jackets the first week of April, is that even possible? Yes it is, in fact that is eggactly what they did Saturday April 8th during the annual Village of Farwell Easter Eggstravaganza held at the Farwell Village Park.

Unlike last year when snow covered grounds and cold temperatures greeted youngsters March 26th. This year it was all out fun in the sun as temperatures soared into the low 60’s.

Throughout the morning youngsters enjoyed free treats of hot chocolate and donut holes provided by Cops and Doughnuts all the while listening to music, meeting the Easter Bunny, dancing the bunny hop, playing games for a chance to win hundreds of prizes and taking part in many other activities. The highlight of the day came when smiling kid’s ages 0-12 charged off the line grabbing one or more of 15,000 brightly colored eggs that covered the grassy grounds of the City Park, Farwell Farmers Market and adjacent rail trail.

Thanks to the great weather along with plenty of participants and volunteer help the 2017 Farwell Easter Eggstravaganza was a total success.