Clare Egg Drop, Farwell EGGstravaganza a success
Clare
By Steve Landon
Correspondent
Mother Nature had not been kind to Clare Parks and Recreation and the Clare Municipal Airport during their Clare’s annual Easter Egg Drop. Dealing with rain, snow wind and bitter cold had become part of the routine, however, 2017 would be different. After tormenting volunteers and participants the queen of weather found a soft spot in her heart and came through for hundreds of wide-eyed youngsters with one fantastic warm and sunny day April 8th.
Taking advantage of the beautiful weather visitors from as far away as Traverse City, Bay City, Shepherd joined area residents for what proved to be one of best ever attended Annual Easter Egg Drop.
These chicks got a surprise coming out of the egg. This young lady sent a ball sailing to see how many she could knock over.
A helpful dad shows his daughter how the ring toss is done.
An artistic clown uses her talents to create another masterpiece.
Hula Hoop contestants swing to the music.
Young football fans had a chance to meet former Detroit Lion Wide Receiver Jeff Chadwick. The Grand Valley State graduate signed autographs and had an activity for the kids.
Anxious fans await the arrival of the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny waves to adoring fans upon his arrival at Clare Municipal Airport with pilot Don Weishuhn.
Pilot Don Bauer drops eggs from his vintage Piper Tri-Pacer. Bauer was once again on target with his drops thanks to this years beautiful weather.
They’re Off! Basket and bags in hand participants charge off the line in search of precious eggs.
In addition to three egg drops, youngsters were treated to games, face painting, an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and dance.
The highlight of the year’s event was the chance to meet former Detroit Lion wide Receiver and NFL standout Jeff Chadwick. The Grand Valley State graduate who played 10 years in the NFL signed autographs and had an activity for the kids.
Thanks to dedicated volunteers on the ground and in the air the 2017 Easter Egg Drop was another huge success. If you missed out on the fun this year make plans now to attend in 2018.
Children gather up as many eggs as they can find at Farwell’s Eggstravaganza..
Farwell
By Steve Landon
Correspondent
Kids and adults running around in tee shirts and spring jackets the first week of April, is that even possible? Yes it is, in fact that is eggactly what they did Saturday April 8th during the annual Village of Farwell Easter Eggstravaganza held at the Farwell Village Park.
Unlike last year when snow covered grounds and cold temperatures greeted youngsters March 26th. This year it was all out fun in the sun as temperatures soared into the low 60’s.
Buckets, baskets and bags were filled to the brim after this Easter egg hunt.
Over 15,000 eggs were waiting for busy egg collectors in the Village Park and nearby areas.
Youth pre-registered to have a chance at winning special prizes. The odds were good as hundreds were passed out.
The
highlight of the day was meeting the Easter Bunny.
This young lady shows off her entry in the coloring contest.
This young lady gets her jive on in the Hoola Hoop contest.
Mariah DeGeer is all smiles sporting her new Easter tattoo.
Hot chocolate was available to kick any residual chill out of the body on a bright spring day.
Youth lined up behind the Easter Bunny to do the Bunny Hop.
This young man leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the egg dash.
Up the hill and into the park for the annual egg dash they go.
Throughout the morning youngsters enjoyed free treats of hot chocolate and donut holes provided by Cops and Doughnuts all the while listening to music, meeting the Easter Bunny, dancing the bunny hop, playing games for a chance to win hundreds of prizes and taking part in many other activities. The highlight of the day came when smiling kid’s ages 0-12 charged off the line grabbing one or more of 15,000 brightly colored eggs that covered the grassy grounds of the City Park, Farwell Farmers Market and adjacent rail trail.
Thanks to the great weather along with plenty of participants and volunteer help the 2017 Farwell Easter Eggstravaganza was a total success.
