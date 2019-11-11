Clare Fire Department Assistant Chief Named Inspirational Hero

November 11, 2019

Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart, “framed in the center” by Clare Mayor Pat Humphrey, was named an “Inspirational Hero” by the Mt. Pleasant Art Van store. He is shown here with his wife Ashley (standing on his right) and representatives from the Mt. Pleasant store including (from left): Brad Harris (Delivery Team), Ioana Brown (Designer), Jacob Ball (Sales Associate), Jeff Brandt (Store Manager), Max Leksche (Warehouse), Dakota Chatfield (Delivery Team) and Chadd Hall (Warehouse).

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare’s Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart was named the Mt. Pleasant Art Van Inspirational Hero recently.



He was nominated for the award by his wife Ashley.



Melissa Molesworth, Administrative Director of Art Van in Mt. Pleasant said, “There were a total of six nominations for the Mount Pleasant Art Van location. The nominations were made by other members of the community. Art Vans slogan for this fiscal year is ‘Inspiration Lives Here’.



She continued, “Art Van is a large supporter of the individual communities we are a part of. The inspirational hero award was designed to recognize members of our community who have made a difference, a positive impact, on others in their community. Art Van wanted to shed a little light on the heroes amongst us and say ‘Thanks’ by giving away a $1000 gift card from each of our stores to a special member of that store’s local community.”



Information from Art Van’s corporate offices said, “At Art Van Furniture we believe Inspiration lives in our community and we want to reward people who are quietly making a difference. We appreciate the work you do each and every day. You are out ‘Inspirational Heroes!’”



The company is awarding 77 gift cards in each of the markets they serve, and will choose six “Inspirational Heroes” with the most compelling stories to receive a home makeover worth $5,000.

Share This Post Tweet