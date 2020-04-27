Clare Senior Center to Move to Former Beauty School

April 27, 2020

The former Beauty College on Wilcox Parkway is being purchased from Red Hook Properties for a new Clare Senior Center.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Senior Services is planning to move to a new facility in Clare.

They are planning to move out of the Clare Castle and after a renovation, into the former Murphy Beauty College on Wilcox Parkway.



Clare Senior Services Director Lori Phelps said, “We rent space there for our dining area and kitchen and an office, but our costs for the rent and utilities are high and we lack storage space there.”



“We need to be able to put that money into services and programs for our seniors,” she added. “And, we need to be able to reach the southern part of the county.”



Phelps said, “We are getting United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) dollars for the purchase and renovation of the building. We have not completed the purchase yet but we have signed a purchase agreement.”



They will be buying the building from Red Hook Properties.

Funding for the project – both the purchase and renovations – will be approximately $545,000, Lori said. “I am working with the USDA for the money and it is a loan. We will be getting grant funding for equipment.”

She said, “We will be borrowing the money from USDA at 2% interest for 15 years. This will save us close to 40,000 a year compared to what we pay for rent currently in Clare. We are excited about that because the need for care in Clare County continues to increase.”



She said they average 30 new clients each month. “We need to be able to provide the help they need, whether it be personal care or respite care.”

When the purchase and renovation is complete the new facility will house a central kitchen, storage, a community dining room (meal site), offices and space for supplies.



It will serve the southern part of the County. “We can’t operate out of one kitchen because we have so many meal routes that deliver all over the county. The food has to be able to be delivered at a safe temperature to county seniors.”



Phelps said she is not sure at this point when the renovation will be complete and the new facility opened for operations. “Engineering should be completed soon, at which point we can put out for bids, but right now things have kind of been put on hold under the circumstances.”

Share This Post Tweet