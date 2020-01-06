Clare Woman Dies in Christmas Morning Crash

January 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Carolyn Harp, 71 of Clare, died Christmas morning in a crash between two vehicles on the corner of Surrey Road and Grant Avenue.



A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 10:24 a.m. when the 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Harp pulled out in front of a 2006 Chevy pickup driven by Matthew Geeck of Farwell.



The CCSO release said Harp was northbound on Grant and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Surrey, then proceeded to pull into the intersection in front of the eastbound pickup.



The release said, “The driver of the pickup (Geeck) was unable to avoid the collision with the GMC” and that the collision forced both vehicles off the road.



Harp was pronounced deceased at the scene. Geeck was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland where he was listed in stable condition. A nine-year-old passenger in the pickup was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare with minor injuries.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Clare Fire Department, Clare City Police, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Hamilton’s Wrecker and Joe’s Auto Solutions Wrecker.

Share This Post Tweet