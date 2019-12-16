Clare’s K-p Brewster Passes, Honored with Procession

December 16, 2019

The Clare City Police held a special procession and ceremony Thursday morning to commerate the death of the departments former K-9 officer, “Brewster.”



Chief Brian Gregory said, “it is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Clare Police Department K0 Brewster. He began his career with Officer Tom Francisco in April of 2014. He proudly served the people of Clare, Clare County, Isabella County and other surrounding agencies.”



Gregory continued, “He was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions and took thousands of dollars of illegal drugs off our streets. He also touched many lives when he visited our schools and senior centers.” He urged, “Keep the Francisco family and the law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace warrior, we have the watch.”



Brewster came to the department as a two-year-old, replacing Chief Gregory’s K-9 officer ‘Swiper’ who retired. Swiper and Gregory were the City Police K-9 team from 2009 to 2014.



Brewster was a multi-purpose K-9 officer. Gregory said there are two kinds of K-9 dogs, single and multi-purpose. Brewster was trained as a tracking, search, narcotics and apprehension dog and was also trained to protect his handler at all times.



Brewster was purchased from the Czech Republic with funds raised from the Clare Chamber and Rotary Brewfest in 2013. That’s how he got his name. Gregory lauded the Clare City Commission for their support in continuing the valuable K-9 program.

