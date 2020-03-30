CMDHD Says 6 Confirmed Cases So Far in Area

March 30, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a press release Saturday, March 21st, the Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed its first positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the six-county district (Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon Counties).



The CMDHD was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a Clare County resident.



“We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident. The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness. We encourage the public to avoid panic and turn to reputable sources for information, said Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director.



A second Coronavirus case was also reported on the same day in a Gladwin County resident. The Gladwin County resident had no known history of travel, the post by the CMDHD said.



A third case was confirmed on Sunday in Roscommon County.



Late Monday afternoon a CMDHD release added another case, this one in Isabella County, making four cases confirmed in the district so far. Less than 24 hours after the first case in Isabella County was confirmed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a second case there.



An announcement of an Isabella case last Thursday was pulled when it was called “indeterminate” and sent to the Centers for Disease Control for further testing. It wasn’t clear if the Monday release was for the same case.



The Michigan.gov website now lists two cases in Isabella County and two in Gladwin County, but the CMDHD could not be reached Tuesday to confirm the state’s numbers.



We will continue to see more and more confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in our area,” Dr. Morse said in a release dated March 22nd. “Just 12 days ago, the first case of COVID-19 in Michigan was identified and as of 2 p.m. on the 22nd, a total of 1,035 cases have been confirmed in our state. Continuing to practice proven control measures such as hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact with others, staying home, covering mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily are extremely important. To slow the spread of this illness.”



“It’s also important to practice social distancing, keeping at last six feet between yourself and others,” said CMDHD Health Officer Steve Hall.



The Central Michigan District Health Department will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patients and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.



The CMDHD post said, “If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. An automated self-checker is available to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov’symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.”



Those most at-risk include older adults and those with chronic medical conditions like COPD, heart or lung disease or diabetes. “As this situation continues to evolve, we ask all of our residents to take the appropriate precautions. It’s incumbent upon all of us to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Hall said.



Stay current on Coronavirus information at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or www.cmdhd.org/novel-coronavirus.



For answers to questions about the Coronavirus COVID-19, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email COVID19@michigan.gov 24 hours a day – seven days a week. Emails will be answered seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



You can also subscribe to e-newsletter updates at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.



Visit the CMDHD website at www.cmdhd.org; LIKE Central Michigan District Health Department on Facebook and follow them on Twitter@CMiDHD.



On their website, the Central Michigan District Health Department cautions, “We continue to learn that scammers are using our phone number to call residents in Michigan and other states. The callers are claiming to be from our health department or other health care organizations and are asking for confidential and personal information. These calls are not coming from Central Michigan District Health Department.”



They continue, “Please remember to not give out confidential or personal information (for yourself or your relatives), such as account numbers, social security numbers, your mother’s maiden name, or passwords to an unsolicited caller.



To learn more about spoofing, visit www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id.

