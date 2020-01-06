Community Leaders Offer 2020 Resolutions

January 6, 2020

County Commission Chair Jack Kleinhardt.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

Clare County Manager Ken Hibl.

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman.

EMHS Director Jerry Becker.

County Sheriff John Wilson.

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory.

Clare Treasure/Finance Director Steve Kingsbury.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the beginning of not only a new year, but a new decade underway now, many are encouraged to make resolutions to improve their own and sometimes others’ lives.



With that in mind this week, we asked a few of Clare County’s leaders what their resolutions are for the new year of 2020.



Jack Kleinhardt, Chair of the Clare County Commission said his resolution for the coming year is, “to balance the county budget and try to develop a better working relationship with all other county departments. I resolve to try and make that happen in 2020.”



Clare County Sheriff John Wilson said, “My resolution for 2020 is to keep Clare County one of the safest places to live. I look forward to another good year as your sheriff.”



Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis outlined her plans for the coming year. “I plan to continue to build upon the programs we have put in place to fight the opioid epidemic and drug addiction that leads to contact with the criminal justice system. I also hope find and focus additional resources to address the very real problem of domestic violence in our community. We will continue to support multi-disciplinary efforts to combat child physical and sexual abuse and vulnerable adult abuse. And, lastly, I’m running for re-election. 2020 is going to be a great year!



Clare City Manager Ken Hibl, who just announced his resignation, said his resolution is, “To continue to serve the City of Clare and its great people to the best of my ability until I retire in June, and then to find alternative means to do so after my retirement.”



Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said his resolution is simply, “Making sure that Clare PD officers and our community remains safe!”



Steven Kingsbury, Clare City Treasurer, Finance Director and Director of Information Technology as well as Interim City Manager at times, said, “I don’t make New Year’s Resolutions. Instead I encourage myself each day to be a better person than I was the previous day, understanding and accepting that there will be many days that this doesn’t happen. The good news is that a new opportunity to do better is always less than 24 hours away; so in a way my resolution is daily, forgiving, and encourages achievable results.”



Clare County’s Director of Emergency Services and Homeland Security, Jerry Becker outlined plans for the new year, “along with the many other functions we are always working on.” He said with 2019 coming to a close, we are gearing up for 2020.”



Becker said, “We have signed and submitted the $40,000 Hazard Mitigation Planning Grant, for the new plan process to begin this year for an August 2021 submittal to MSP/FEMA.”



He said, “Beginning in 2020, All CIKR (Critical Infrastructure Sites) with Clare must be cataloged, threat assessed and submitted to DHS (The Department of Homeland Security) to remain eligible for HSGP grant funds. This process will be completed by local Emergency Management.” Next, he said, “CCEMHSD will, with HSGP grant funds, complete the purchase of 800MHZ portable radios for law enforcement and fire agencies and new dive team equipment including dry suits for all team members.”



He continued listing plans: “Beginning the incorporation of RTF (Rapid Transition Force) and ASHER response training and exercising to respond to active threats in schools; and begin the transition of the Clare County Emergency Action Guidelines to ESF (Emergency Support Function) based format to better the State of Michigan’s format for better emergency response coordination.”



Farwell Village President Gina Hamilton gave her take on resolutions for the new year. She said, “The tradition of a New Year’s Resolution is defined as a promise to do something differently in the new year by establishing goals and commitments for yourself. Following is a list of goals I have set for myself. This year I resolve to live a better, smarter and more fulfilling life by adopting the following course of actions. I plan to become healthier by adopting a regular exercise routine. I plan to always look on the bright side, no matter the obstacles. I plan to live in the moment and always enjoy the little things. I also plan to live more productively while being thankful for all of the things I have.”



Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman added his own resolutions wishes. “Like everyone else, I ‘wanna’ lose 20 pounds and stay in shape. But I do want not to be influenced by all of the negativity of our government and what we see in the media these days. Locally, I need to spend more time relaxing and with my grandchildren. Essentially, I want to carry on Ethan Gage’s legacy of being an exemplary man and firefighter.”



Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt simply said, “I want us to continue to do our best to keep people safe.”

