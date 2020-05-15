Coronavirus in Michigan: Latest Updates

May 15, 2020

Michigan was found to be one of the top states for its response to the coronavirus — but it’s also known as a COVID-19 hot spot. With over 4,700 deaths statewide and counting now being attributed to the pandemic, it’s essential for Michigan residents to stay up-to-date on the latest developments.

State Sees Spike in Confirmed Cases

In the whole U.S., there are roughly 472,560 primary care physicians. One of the main concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus, of course, is the idea of overwhelming the healthcare system. Doing everything possible to track and stop the spread of COVID-19 is essential in Michigan. And while cases do keep climbing, there may be some good reasons why.

State health officials announced a spike in confirmed cases on Thursday, May 14. However, they owed the increase to a backlog in released results and increased testing in Michigan correctional facilities. So while there are more confirmations of cases, that might not necessarily indicate the presence of new infections or a worsening outbreak. Yesterday, the state announced an additional 1,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total known cases n Michigan to 49,582. Over 10,000 of those known cases can be attributed to Detroit alone.

That said, an additional 73 deaths from COVID-19 were reported on May 14. That brings the total of known coronavirus fatalities in Michigan to 4,787. The good news is that testing has become more widely accessible in recent weeks, particularly to those who are asymptomatic or who have shown no serious symptoms. Michigan reported its highest daily test total on May 12, noting that 14,242 tests had been administered that day; of those, 6.1% were positive for the coronavirus, indicating the lowest rate in more than two months. By mid-June, state health officials hope to test up to 30,000 people per day. And although the state isn’t out of the woods yet, 35 Michigan counties reported no new confirmed cases on May 14. Whether that will change with increased testing and a possible reopening has yet to be seen.

Mysterious Syndrome Hints at COVID Connections

Although 93% of children have seen a doctor in the last year, at least two dozen kids in Michigan are now experiencing a serious syndrome that many physicians hadn’t seen until recently. More than 20 children statewide have developed symptoms that have overlaps with toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease — but many doctors believe that this is a totally new disorder that might be related to COVID-19.

This new pediatric multi-inflammatory syndrome involves swollen lips, tongues, hands, feet, and other bodily inflammations. Doctors believe that this sickness develops several weeks after sickness from or exposure to COVID-19. Many of the children being treated for PMIS haven’t tested positive for active coronavirus infections, but some did show they had developed antibodies to it — meaning they were likely infected at some point before developing the subsequent inflammatory syndrome.

It also goes beyond Michigan, as more than 100 cases of PMIS have appeared in New York as of May 13. Although the risk for children developing serious complications from the coronavirus was initially very low, physicians are now realizing that this virus can do serious damage even to young and healthy persons. Children without a history of health problems have now been hospitalized and have needed artificial hearts and lung bypass machines. Doctors stress to parents the importance of seeking out help from their pediatrician or emergency services if they suspect their child may be showing signs of this inflammatory syndrome; immediate help is needed to ensure the symptoms don’t worsen.

Protests Continue at the Capitol

Even as many Michigan residents are suffering from COVID-19 and its after-effects, other locals are protesting the state’s stay-at-home order — in increasingly violent ways. Once again, a large group of protestors — around 200 in total, this time — gathered at the Michigan State Capitol this week to call for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to re-open the economy.

Although 43% of small businesses in the U.S. don’t track their inventory or use a manual system to do so, it’s clear that many business owners in Michigan are finding it hard to survive. However, some residents are simply eager to exercise their rights and are quick to arm themselves to the teeth in order to get their needs met. The legislature was not in session, as that day’s session was canceled in order to keep everyone safe; it was likely a smart move, as a fight broke out among attendees (involving one man with an ax) that required police intervention. In addition, many of the attendees were not social distancing or wearing masks. Governor Whitmer has since stated that the protests look more like a political rally for the Trump administration than concern mover the statewide lockdown.

“When people are showing up with guns, when people are showing up with things like confederate flags, it tells you that this isn’t really about the lockdown or about a perception of a stay home order,” Whitmer told the press.

Understandably, Whitmer also has concerns that demonstrations like these will continue the spread of the coronavirus. In other words, their efforts could backfire big time. But that doesn’t seem to dissuade Michigan residents from gathering.

Governor Speaks on Stay-at-Home Order and Other Extensions

The current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 28, which could be good news. It’s Governor Whitmer’s hope that Michigan will be able to ramp up testing before that time. She’s also said that gatherings of up to 10 people could be allowed once the order expires — but that increased community spread could change everything.

In the meantime, Gov. Whitmer extended an order that suspends evictions, as well as an order that provides protections for residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. She also extended an order that offers childcare offerings to families in need.

COVID-19 updates change by the day (and even by the hour), which means Michigan residents must continue to be diligent in order to stop the spread. By following recommendations and ordinances laid out by the government, the state can continue on a positive path and reopen that much sooner.

Share This Post Tweet