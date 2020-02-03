County Avoids Coronavirus – So Far

February 3, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

As of Monday, no cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus have been identified in Michigan.



A release Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said, “Test results of three possible cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (from Washtenaw County) came back negative…A specimen from a fourth possible case from Washtenaw County was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today for testing.” Another from Macomb County was approved for testing at the CDC.



Current data for Michigan included in the release reported 30 total referrals for investigation. “Given the number of specimens being tested nationally, no specific turnaround time is available, but results are expected within several days,” the release said. “The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.”



The release continued, “At this time, the only approved testing for 2019 Novel Coronavirus is available at the CDC. The MDHHS State Laboratory is facilitating the transport to CDC of any Michigan specimens that have been approved by MDHHS and CDC for testing. The CDC is working with the Federal Drug Administration and state public health laboratories to make testing more broadly available.”



According to the CDC, five cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States; 32 cases were negative and 73 are pending test results, for a total of 110 possible cases across the country in four states; Illinois, Arizona, California and Washington.



World-wide, Cases have been confirmed in 18 locations including the U.S. and Canada.



Cases started in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and now, as of January 27, 2020, number over 2,800 in 15 countries, now with 132 deaths reported according to 9 & 10 News on Wednesday. This is a fatality rate of now more than 3% as previously reported. As of the CDC’s Monday report, there have been 5 cases in the United States but no spread of the illness from these cases.



A novel coronavirus (CoV) is a new coronavirus that has not been identified previously. Human coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s



Another release, this one from the Central Michigan District Health Department Tuesday, said the virus – 2019-n-CoV – is from a “family of viruses that can infect people and animals. The family of viruses are a common cause of mild respiratory illness, or “the common cold”, in people. Once in a while, coronaviruses from people and animals mix together, creating a new strain. These new strains usually cause worse illness in people.”



The CMDHD release for our area continued, “We have seen new strains of coronaviruses before. In 2002-2003, severe acute respiratory disease coronavirus (SARS-CoV) caused 8,437 cases and 813 deaths, a fatality rate of approximately 10%. Then, in 2012, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) was identified as a cause of severe illness. It caused over 2,400 cases globally and had a fatality rate of around 35%.”

Like the common cold or the flu, “Coronaviruses, including the 2019-nCoV are spread by droplets created by coughing or sneezing,” the CMDHD release said. “While … a serious public health situation, only those in direct contact with someone who is ill are at risk.”



There is currently no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. All nonessential travel to Hubei Province, China (where the outbreak began) should be avoided and travelers to other parts of China are urged to Practice good hand hygiene (washing with soap for at least 20 seconds)” and “avoid contact with people who are sick. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth with unwashed hands.”



And if you are sick, the CMDHD urges, “stay home.”



“If you have been in China within the last 2 weeks or in contact with someone who has been in China, and develop symptoms of 2019-nCoV, which include fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider. Symptoms should appear within 2 to 14 days after being exposed,” the release said. At this time testing for the virus can only be done by the CDC.



The CMDHD release said “for more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.”



The Central Michigan District Health Department serves the counties of Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon. Their website is www.cmdhd.org and they are on Facebook and Twitter at CMiDHD.

