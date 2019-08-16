County celebrates Spikehorn this weekend

August 16, 2019

Above, the site of Clare County’s real-life legend John “Spikehorn” Meyer, who is shown at left with some youngsters and his bears.

Step back in time and wonder at the days when John “Spikehorn” Meyer and his bears wowed travelers along Old US-27.



Spikehorn Days will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Clare County Historical Museum at 7050 South Eberhart Avenue in Clare.



The unique event this weekend at the corner of Eberhart and Dover Roads features expert speakers on one of the most notable real-life characters in the history of Clare County, John “Spikehorn” Meyer.



Learn more about this iconic historical figure in Clare County History when Major Day Entertainment presents Spikehorn Days at the Clare Historical Museum, the location of the original one-room Dover School.

Spikehorn was born in 1870 and died in 1959. In his later years, he owned and operated the Spikehorn Park, located on US-27 just north of the present day intersection of Old US-27 and M-61,where a huge sign once said the “Only Bear Den in the World that visitors are allowed to shake hands with a bear.”



In addition to the “Spikehorn” presentation, live music performances are scheduled by Carrie Westbay, Chris Topher Thurlow, Dan Patch, Zig Seitler, Dusty Ballard and John Woolard!



Other activities during the two-day event will include Clare County Historical Museum tours; blacksmith demonstrations; Shipwright model demonstrations; a Sawdust Coin Scramble for the youngsters; vendors and food vendors; face painting, Pixies Pony Rides; a donkey kissing booth, Spikehorn Rabbit photo ops and more.



Entry is $5. Kids five and under get in free and part of the proceeds will benefit the Clare County Historical Society.

