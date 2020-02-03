County Votes to Appoint Two More Road Commissioners

February 3, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At their January 15th Clare County Commission meeting, the board voted to add two members to the Clare County Road Commission Board.



Applications for the two appointed positions, which will be on the November ballot, are due by today, Clare County Chair Jack Kleinhardt said Tuesday.



He said the board had not decided on further action after the December 18th public hearing to ask for comment on taking over the Road Commission. “We will add two more commissioners and see how it goes,” Kleinhardt said.



He said the new members will get the same commission salary as the County Commissioners and will not be provided insurance benefits.



Kleinhardt noted that Road Commissioner Tim Haskin is the only member of the three-member Road Commission board who has insurance benefits. He said that would be changed.



Kleinhardt said most of the discussion at the meeting about the issue centered on adding two members to the board.



According to the unapproved draft of the meeting minutes, the discussion came up during the Commissioners’ Report part of the agenda when Commissioner Leonard Strouse said that “If the Board of Commissioners is going to change the Road Commission from elected commissioners to appointed road commissioners that decision must be made today (January 15th) if they are going to do so.”



After much discussion a motion was made. It was moved by Commissioner Majewski, seconded by Commissioner Haskell “to take applications and interview for two appointed positions to finish out this year and then send the matter to the ballot for the people to elect [road commissioners] to fill the two appointed positions. These two positions will have the salary, but not the option of taking the health insurance for the appointed term and future.”



The motion was tabled and brought back a little later in the meeting.



The unapproved minutes said Chairperson Kleinhardt brought tabled motion back for vote: It was moved by Commissioner Majewski, seconded by Commissioner Haskell to take applications and interview for two appointed positions to finish out this year and then send [the proposal] to the ballot for the people to elect [road commissioners] to fill the two appointed positions. These two positions will have the salary, but not the option of taking the health insurance for the appointed term and future.



Chairperson Kleinhardt asked for discussion including the deadline to apply for the appointment, which was set for January 31, 2020 and said that the full Board of Commissioners will conduct the interviews. After more discussion on the matter, the motion was approved by the commission.



In her report to the board, Treasurer Jenny Beemer-Fritzinger reported that “to end November, she had to completely put in the full appropriations form the tax money plus she had to advance [funds] from the Tax Reversion Fund in order to get through November.” She said “the County will need to tax anticipation loan sooner than normal an for more than last year.”



Other business on the meeting draft included:

*A report from Veterans Services Director Karl Hauser that the grant previously vetoed by the governor has been reinstated. He said they expect to receive $50,000 again this year which will partially used to fund the full-time Veterans’ Services secretary’s position.

*The Commission gave their approval for the Sheriff’s Office to seek the COPS Grnt for three full-time road deputy positions for three years, filling three vacancies that already exist. Commissioner Dale Majewski questioned what existing funds would be used for the grant match. Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said the match funds would come from the full time line item, and that the previously approval to pay for a candidate to go through the academy had “fallen through” because the candidate didn’t make it through.

*Michigan Department of Transportation resolutions were approved: to apply for financial assistance for the coming year for the county public transportation program [Clare County Transit] and; for Director Tom Pirnstill to execute contracts with MDOT totaling $700,000 or less and; a third resolution to ratify Public Act 51 to maintain an accessibility with MDOT for all residents.

*Approval was given for the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Grant totaling $1,976,939.89 through September 30, 2020.

*The Commissioner approved monthly expenditures totaling $1,554,585.59.

