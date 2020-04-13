COVID-19 Cases Climb in Area

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A release from the Central Michigan District Health Department last week said, “Central and northern Michigan counties are seeing an influx of individuals who are seeking shelter from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread, or they are returning from travel outside of these local counties. While we understand the desire to seek shelter in our communities with fewer COVID cases, this potentially poses an unnecessary risk to all residents of central and northern Michigan.”



The release cited travelers seeking supplies, needing health care and visiting local businesses. “During this public health crisis, many rural communities may not be equipped to personnel, supplies, or resources for a surge in population.”



The CMDHD issued a public health advisory last Friday urging those arriving in the area to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival and after the quarantine, urged them to obey the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order and not go out unless absolutely necessary.



The advisory followed a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order requiring compliance with a penalty of civil fines up to $1,000 for enforcement.



The Cases of COVID-19 jumped from 20 on April 3rd to 41 in the six-county area on the 7th. Clare County’s cases went from 1 to 3, and the second death in Isabella County was reported, where the number of cases went to 22 on Tuesday.



In the CMDHD area, there were 3 cases in Arenac, 4 in Gladwin, 3 in Osceola and 6 in Roscommon on Tuesday.



In less than a week, Michigan numbers rose from more than 10,000 on April 3rd to more than 20,000 Wednesday with nearly 1,000 deaths recorded.

The Central Michigan District Health Department serves the counties of Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon. Their website is

www.chdhd.org.

Share This Post Tweet