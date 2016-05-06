Daughter, boyfriend charged in Hempel murder – Body found buried in backyard of home

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Although his identity has not been confirmed yet, investigators believe the body of Leonard Hempel, 54, of Farwell, was discovered by family and friends last Sunday buried in the backyard of the trailer home where he lived with his daughter.

His daughter Angela Hempel, 31 and her boyfriend James Kuhns, 34, both also of Farwell, have each been charged with his homicide.

Hempel was last seen around April 9 at his home on South Road and Stonehenge Drive in Surrey Township, but was not reported missing until April 26. Police asked for help in locating him in an article on the front page of last week’s Review.

For the past week and a half, family members and friends have been searching for him.

According to a Facebook post by the Morning Sun, and information posted by 9 & 10 News, Hempel’s friend Scott Tessman, Linda Tessman and a missing person’s advocate Jody Newman, along with family members, were looking for him at the property Sunday when Tessman discovered the body in freshly-tilled dirt behind the home.

In a Facebook post Linda Tessman said, “His nephews and nieces were also here and were very persistent!!! It was a team effort. We thank God they came up from downstate and helped in the search. We couldn’t [have] done it without them.”

Hempel’s nephew reportedly noticed a spot in the garden area that had been disturbed. Probing the area with a stick, and then digging, they found clothing similar to what Hempel usually wore and immediately called 9-1-1.

Deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. last Sunday. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was called to the scene. Forensic investigators arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. and spent the night there collecting evidence, leaving the scene around 8:15 the next morning.

Investigators were waiting for autopsy results and confirmation that the body is Hempel.

Angela Hempel and Kuhns were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

May 3rd, Tuesday, the couple were each charged by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

In a release Tuesday, Ambrozaitis said she “authorized a charge of Open Murder against James Bryan Kuhns, alleging that he did murder Leonard Hempel.”

Kuhns was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Joshua Farrell, in 80th District Court who set bond, as Ambrozaitis requested at $800,000 cash/surety, with GPS tether required upon release on bond. The Judge further ordered that he have no contact with Angela Hempel.

Ambrozaitis authorized two charges against Angela Hempel. Count 1: Open Murder, alleging that she did murder Leonard Hempel; and Count 2: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation, alleging that she did knowingly and willfully make a statement or statements to the officers that she knew to be false or misleading regarding material facts in the investigation of the murder of Leonard Hempel.

Hempel was also arraigned Tuesday by Judge Farrell in 80th District Court. Hempel’s bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, with GPS tether required upon release on bond. Further conditions of bond are that she not have contact with James Kuhns.

Both defendants will have their probable cause conference on May 12, 2016, and their preliminary examinations are currently set for May 18, 2016. Both requested the assistance of court appointed counsel, Ambrozaitis said.

Both Hempel and Kuhns remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.

Meanwhile, other family members have started a fundraising effort for the sons of Angela Hempel and grandchildren of her deceased father, who are now living with an aunt in the Detroit area.

Both Leonard’s ex-wife Teresa Hempel of Sterling Heights and two of his daughters are asking for help at the gofundme.com/aidforpatti site assisting two of his grandchildren, both of whom are in temporary custody without access to their toys, clothing or personal belongings.

Patti Hempel, who lives in southern Macomb County, who has asked friends to share to get the word out, said she is caring for her two nephews, and said, besides clothes and bedding, they can use dry or canned food, gift cards or anything else to assist with the two young children.