Despite setbacks, Harrison chamber to carry on

June 27, 2019

The Harrison Chamber of Commerce appreciates the patience of the community during their restructuring efforts.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Despite rumors that the Harrison Chamber is closed, the office is still working to promote the community as always.



Harrison City Clerk Tracey Connelly said, “The Harrison Chamber of Commerce appreciates the patience of the community as we undergo restructuring efforts. We would like to assure the community that we are still active and engaged in community events.”



She reported that the chamber is short staffed right now due to the loss of the chamber manager. Intern Hauk DeGeer in manning the office for the summer with the help of volunteers, Connelly said.



Connelly continued, “Recently, the Chamber held two events: the Memorial Day Car Show and the Budd Lake Fishing Derby, and both were a great success, achieving record number attendance. Upcoming Chamber events are as follows: July 3rd – Demolition Derby at 7:00 pm at the Clare County Fairgrounds followed by the fireworks, and the Parade starting at 11:00 am on the 4th of July. Both events are being planned, and we anticipate a good turnout and strong participation from the community.”



A new chamber manager is being sought and two open seats on the Chamber Board of Directors will be selected in a vote of the general membership.



More volunteers will help staff the Chamber office.



Connelly added, “The Chamber Board recognizes the importance to the community of operating a Chamber of Commerce. As with any Chamber, the Harrison Chamber is dependent on volunteerism, and right now the Chamber is short on volunteers. If you would like to volunteer during an event, man the office for a couple of hours, or help with marketing materials please contact Kristine Stevens at 989-386-6629 or Tracey Connelly at 989-539-7145.”



Chamber office hours are currently set as Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

