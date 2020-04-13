Despite ‘stay at home’ Order, Kids Get School Meals

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Since the schools were officially closed on Thursday, March 12th, area schools have continued to “step up” every week to make sure their students have food to eat while they are confined at home.



Farwell Schools immediately focused on delivering meals to their students, through two March 13 teleconferences detailing how they could be funded to complete the task. Over that following weekend a plan was developed.

As of this week, Superintendent Steven Scoville said nearly 15,000 meals have been prepared and delivered to youngsters and families in the school district.



Superintendent Steven Scoville reported, “Our food suppliers have been outstanding reacting to our ever-changing requests. Our staff has been incredibly flexible as we developed a completely new method to feed our students. Secretaries, para-professionals, bus drivers, custodians, teachers, maintenance and administrators all worked together to prepare and deliver meals to our students. Since we are a rural district the FAS staff decided to deliver the meals along our normal bus routes on Tuesdays and Thursdays instead of asking families to pick up the meals from school.”



Scoville said, “The next challenge was to deliver educational resources. Since 30-50 percent of our families do not have reliable internet access at their homes, a packet of resources for students was developed by our teachers for the age ranges in each building and distributed to students along with meals. We were also able to deliver books with our meals during a recent meal delivery run.”



“Our community has been amazing! We have had many donations to help our meal deliver cause,” Scoville said. “From money to plastic bags, the list is long. FAS had over $1,600 donated to help offset the costs of meal delivery. Many donors have asked not to be named, but the following businesses and organizations have all contributed to the meal program: TC Energy, Knights of Columbus, Marathon/Subway, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Dollar General, Oakridge Party Store and Peyton Properties.”



He added, “It has been inspiring to watch our staff and community step up to serve our students. It’s just another great example of how our Eagles ‘Rise Above’.”



At Clare Schools, over 12,000 meals have provided and distributed to students. Superintendent Jim Walter said, “We are using our Chartwells Food Service staff, and school administrators. No other volunteers are currently in use. We are serving approximately 275 children in this program.



Harrison is running food delivery Monday and Thursday during are afternoon bus routes and offering a pick up at the Harrison Middle School from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on the same day. Superintendent Rick Foote said, “On an average we are preparing and serving 15,400 meals per week. That would be a breakfast and lunch each day of the week. It is our plan to continue providing services until the completion of the school year.”

