Downing Pleads to Assaulting Officers: Adds Years to Manslaughter Sentence

December 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Walter Roosevelt-Taft Downing, of Highland Park was back in court Monday after he pled no contest on Friday to one count of Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing Causing Injury, and two counts of Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing as a habitual 4th offender. The defendant had assaulted several corrections officers in September of 2018 while he was incarcerated pending trial on an Open Murder charge, sending one of those correction officers to the hospital.



He was sentenced on December 16th by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans to serve four years to 15 years on each count. The sentences on those three convictions are to run concurrently, however, the four-year sentence will run consecutive to the sentence he received on the underlying case. And, he will not receive credit for any time he served because he was also on parole at the time when he committed these crimes.



A Clare County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began July 15, 2018 resulted in a guilty plea and the sentencing of Downing last February for the stabbing death of James Edwards.



The charges stemmed from a July 15, 2018 9-1-1 call about a stabbing.



Reportedly the victim, James Edwards, and Downing had been picked up as hitchhikers by some local citizens. Investigators later learned that Downing, Edwards and the people who picked them up knew each other.



According to a February post from Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, “an argument between the two men earlier that morning resulted in Downing stabbing Edwards twice.” She continued saying, “Edwards fled the scene in a vehicle that he crashed into a neighbor’s garage in a bid to obtain emergency medical assistance.”



Edwards died in the ambulance from his injuries.



Downing, entered a no contest plea to manslaughter and pled guilty to habitual offender 4th offense January 4th, and was sentenced in early February by Judge Evens to prison for 19 to 40 years and ordered $17,044.71 in restitution, $68 in state costs and $130 crime victim rights fee.



This week he was also ordered to pay $4484 total in court costs on the current assault charges. He will not start serving his time on the convictions for assaulting the police officers until he has served his time on the manslaughter conviction.

