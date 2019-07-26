Fair, Lumberjack Fest in full swing

July 26, 2019

Topsey Turvey riders fly upside down seeking thrills. Photo by Steve Landon

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



There’s still time to enjoy the last days of the Clare County Fair and still swing over to Farwell for the Lumberjack Festival there.



These events are the highlight of Clare County’s summer and guaranteed to put a spring in your step and a smile on your face with a trip to each.

At the fair in Harrison, enjoy a great midway with loads of thrilling rides, great food, champion animals and displays to see and games for all ages. Merchant buildings and 4-H displays will spotlight the best of the best in Clare County.



It’s late but you might even be lucky enough to grab tickets for tonight to see the Country Music Hall of Fame Oak Ridge Boys in concert. (startickets.com)



There’s still time to catch the free midway shows by Brunon Blaszak’s Bengal Tigers and Nerveless Nocks Globe of Death and even visit with Gizmo the Robot, who will be on hand wandering around the midway to have fun with fairgoers.



The fair winds down on Saturday, and that’s when the old-fashioned fun begins at the Farwell Village Park where the 19th annual Lumberjack Festival will be in full swing! Start with a spaghetti dinner at the Surrey Township Fire Department tonight, then catch some of the fun old time festivities like log rolling, chainsaw carving, greased pig contests, a horseshoe competition, carving demonstrations and even Lumberjack Shows both Saturday and Sunday. On the more modern side, there’s a huge Craft Show and even a 5K Run & Half Marathon Saturday morning.



This festival is a bit different from others. Some of the events were staples when the area was home to real lumberjacks and their families, like a Pie Eating Competition, Horseshoe Competition, a Skillet toss, Chicken Chuckin’, and more. Kids will have their own special events: a hilarious slippery time at the Greased Pig Contests, Barrel Train Rides, Pony Rides, Carnival Games, Sawdust Treasure Hunts and even a Bubblegum Blowing Contest.



The history of Farwell is also on display at the Farwell Historical Museum just west of the Village Park where you can see some of the Village’s unique lumbering era history on display. The museum is open both Saturday and Sunday; from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The museum is so unique, it was featured in Michigan’s July/August issue of Michigan History.



The article, titled “Manny On The Move,” says, “Whether this is your first stop on your M-115 journey or the last, make sure to leave time to visit this gem. Built for the Farwell Ladies Library Association, the structure that now houses the Farwell Area Historical Museum which was constructed in the early 1880s. The museum shares the building with the Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce and offers information about the development and history of the Village.”



Most Lumberjack Festival events are scheduled for both tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday so head over for some real old-fashioned fun!

Even the littlest competitors learn how to share their rabbit knowledge with others.

Participants of the 2019 Dog Show: Mariah DeGeer, Adalyn Gray, Cael Clayton – Champion Pre-junior Showmanship, James Brown – Best 4-H Dog Record Keeping, Jeffery Brown, Madison Forfinski – Res. Grand Champion Dog, Res. Champion Obedience, Res. Champion Showman, Champion Int. Showman, Res. Champion Promotion, Faith Bay – Res. Champion Agility, Champion Obedience, Champion Dog Showman, Champion Junior Showman, Jennifer Dietsch – Champion Agility Dog, Tyler Brandt – Champion Promotion, Jeffery Carncross – Champion Sr. Showman.

Jennifer Dietsch, James Brown and Faith Bay take their dogs out for a walk in front of the judge in the obedience class.

Madison Forfinski had a dog that seemed to love the agility course, especially the tunnels.

The Grand Champion Dog floats over a jump in the agility course at the command of her handler, Faith Bay.

A junior class rabbit showman goes through the paces as fellow competitors look on.

A proud tiger shows his might at the Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tiger Show.

Youth gather at the judge’s table for awards and advice following competition.

Rabbit Showmanship Winners: Back Row: Kathleen Goodenow – Int., Allison Whitiker – Jr. & Reserve, Tyler Brandt – Sr. & Grand, Evan Thayer – DD. Front Row: Connor Heaven – Novice, Summer Bay – Pre-Jr.

Zoey Medford gets a hug from her little brother after winning Reserve Champion Cavy Showmanship.

Cavy Showmanship Winners: Christian Bay – Jr. Showman, Tyler Brandt – Sr. Showman, Grand Champion Showman and Zoey Medford – Pre-Jr. Showman and Res. Champion Showman.

Skerbeck Family Carnival is once again providing all the excitement on the midway.

Mitchell Dewey celebrates with Judge Wechter for his reserve Champion win.

There were a bountiful amount of quilts on display in the Lions Building.

This quilt is being raffled off, be sure to stop in and get your tickets.

Grand Champion Poultry went to Grace Taylor. Reserve Champion Poultry went to Katie Sheldon.

Boys against the girls in a tough competition of Tug of War.

