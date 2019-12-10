Farwell Board of Education Looks at Dropping out of Jack Pine Conference

December 10, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell athletics may be dropping out of the Jack Pine Conference.



The possibility was an item discussed briefly at the Farwell Board of Education meeting Monday evening.



Superintendent Steven Scoville explained in an email Wednesday, “Our next step is to hold a Community Forum to hear from all stakeholders on this topic. This meeting is being held on December 11th at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center.”



He continued, “Farwell Area Schools is a member of the Jack Pine Conference and is a founding member of that conference. Our coaches’ counsel have been comparing athletic conferences and researching this issue. They recently presented their work to the Farwell Board of Education at a November Board Workshop.”



Scofield said the change is being considered because Farwell has “the smallest high school enrollment in the JPC.”



He continued, “Some of the schools we compete with have 150 more students [than Farwell] in their high schools. This imbalance in numbers puts our teams at a disadvantage.”



“This has the greatest impact for our large team sports such as football, baseball and softball and has less of an impact on small teams and individual sports,” he added.



He said another critical factor is travel times and distances, which impact costs, travel time for families and athletes and the attendance at athletic events.



A Google survey will be distributed to stakeholders to gather input from the community at the December 11 meeting.



The Board of Education will make a decision on the matter at the January 6 regular meeting, the Superintendent said..

