Farwell Festival of Lights Next Weekend

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

You won’t want to miss the Holiday Party that begins the fun at Farwell’s Festival of Lights November 30th.



The festival, sponsored by Farwell Village and Clare Area Jaycees, begins in the Farmers’ Market building on the corner of Illinois and Hall Streets (124 W. Illinois Street) where there will be Festive Crafts from 3-5 p.m.; a Trolls Holiday Movie at 4 p.m. and Bonnie & Clyde’s Kids Pizza at 4:30 (Crafts & Kids’ Pizza while supplies last).



At 5:30 p.m., the “Merry & Bright Parade” begins at Isabella Bank where 17 parade participants are ready to light up Main Street as it travels through downtown to Superior Street.



Following the parade, carolers will spread holiday cheer during the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. outside the Farmers’ Market building. Then head inside for a Mix & Mingle Party beginning around 6:45 p.m. with The Patty Wagon Cry-Baby Burger Eating Contest for up to eight adults at 7 p.m. (15 minutes to eat as many as you can) followed by an Ugly Sweater Contest at 7:15 p.m. (approximately). Prizes will be awarded for each of the contests.



The fun in Farwell continues on December 7th with the Village sponsored annual Holiday Bazaar at the Farwell High School Gymnasium (480 E. Ohio Street) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you will find one of a kind Christmas Gifts made by local vendors.



From 1 to 3 p.m. The Farwell Area Women’s Club will present their Holiday Special in the entrance to the high school with a bake sale, kids’ crafts and visiting with Santa.

