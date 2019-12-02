Farwell Festival of Lights Saturday

December 2, 2019

Santa arrives in Farwell.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell will be “lighting up the holidays” this weekend.

Farwell’s Festival of Lights, the event that begins the fun in the Village is tomorrow, Saturday, November 30th.



The festival, sponsored by Farwell Village and Clare Area Jaycees, begins in the Farmers’ Market building on the corner of Illinois and Hall Streets (124 W. Illinois Street) where there will be Festive Crafts from 3-5 p.m.; a Holiday Movie at 4 p.m. and Bonnie & Clyde’s Kids Pizza at 4:30 (Crafts & Kids’ Pizza while supplies last).



Farwell’s annual Festival of Lights parade, the only one of its kind in the County, is a special part of the Village Christmas tradition.



The “Merry & Bright Parade” begins at 5:30 p.m. at Isabella Bank where parade participants will be getting ready to light up Main Street as it travels through downtown to Superior Street.



Following the parade, carolers will spread holiday cheer during the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. outside the Farmers’ Market building.



Then visitors can head inside the market for a Mix & Mingle Party beginning around 6:45 p.m. featuring The Patty Wagon Cry-Baby Burger Eating Contest for up to eight adults at 7 p.m. (15 minutes to eat as many as you can) followed by an Ugly Sweater Contest at 7:15 p.m. (approximately).



Prizes will be awarded for each of the contests.



Holiday Bazaar:

We all know that following Thanksgiving, Christmas shopping is in full swing.



If you are looking for that unique or special gift, you won’t want to miss the Farwell Village sponsored Holiday Bazaar on December 7th at the Farwell High School Gymnasium (480 E. Ohio Street) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you will find one of a kind Christmas Gifts made by local vendors.



From 1 to 3 p.m. The Farwell Area Women’s Club will join the Bazaar fun with their Holiday Special in the entrance to the high school featuring a bake sale, kids’ crafts face painting and visits with Santa.



For more information, give Farwell Village a call at 989-588-9927.

