Farwell shows off Festival of Lights

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Having taken a bit of a hiatus the last few years, Old Man Winter appears ready to roar again. On Saturday, December 2, during the Clare Christmas Festival chilly temperatures and sunny skies brought out a good size crowd, the only precious commodity missing was a blanket of snow covering the ground. Perhaps she was just napping or doing a little shopping, however, mother nature finally got around to releasing the flakes and cold temperatures from their long slumber. One week later dry pavement and brown grassy yards were suddenly glistening in a fresh coat of white gold, just in time for the Farwell Holiday Lights Festival, December 9th.

Presented by the Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce, the ever popular holiday event welcomed visitors to Farwell High School for a day of family fun that included a visit from Santa, a holiday market place featuring talented crafters, a Christmas luncheon, kids games and more.

Mother nature once again provided visitors with a beautiful sunset leading up to the evenings colorful Christmas Parade of Lights that traveled down Main Street to the city park where free coffee, cookies and hot-chocolate were served to warm up parade watchers who lined the street. Festivities concluded with the lighting of the community Christmas tree in the city park.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers this year’s festival of lights was a success. Plan now to join the fun in 2018.