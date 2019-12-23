Farwell Woman Crashes Into Benchley Brothers Vehicles

December 23, 2019

Two new GMC vehicles were damaged in a crash Monday when a Farwell woman lost control of her vehicle.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 48-year-old Farwell woman is in Midland’s MidMichigan Medical Center with injuries that may have been caused in the crash or could be the result of a medical condition that caused her to crash.



The woman, whose name has not been released, apparently spun out of control on East Fifth Street and traveled through a ditch before hitting two new vehicles parked at the Benchley Brothers dealership on the east side of the City of Clare. She was taken to the Midland Hospital by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.



Her vehicle, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee station wagon, and the two vehicles she hit, a 2020 GMC Pickup and a 2020 GMC Canyon Pickup. All the vehicles ended up on the north side of McEwan with extensive damage, Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said.



The crash happened around 5:50 p.m.



Gregory said the extent of the Farwell woman’s injuries is not known and that the department is waiting on test results.



Police were aided at the scene by the Clare Fire Department, Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.

