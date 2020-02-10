Fifteen Residents Seek Road Commissioner Appointments

February 10, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Fifteen have thrown their names in the hat for the two new appointed positions on the Clare County Road Commission, according to Clare County Commission Administrative Assistant Dawn Raupp.



Applicants include Ronald Poremba, Mark Lightfoot, Merle Harmon, Mark Bolle, Rick Murphy, Colt Davis, John Marion, Harold Sunday, Rick Fancon, Dave Coker, Steve Graves, William Simpson, James Tomaski, Christopher Hoefling and Timothy Bailey.



Commissioners discussed the next steps in the selection process at a Budget Meeting Wednesday morning but did not make any decisions, County Chair Jack Kleinhardt said Wednesday afternoon.



“Two board members were absent, so the matter will be on the agenda for the regular meeting on February 19th to schedule interviews with the full board.



County Chair Jack Kleinhardt said in last week’s article, “We will add two more commissioners [to the road commission] and see how it goes.” He said the new board members would be compensated “just like we are,” with the same rate as the county commissioners but no insurance.



Wednesday Kleinhardt said, “Hopefully we will be ready to appoint two [to the CCRC] at the March 19 meeting.”



He added, “I believe most of the problems faced by the road commission lately relate to the weather. Wet or snowy conditions cause problems for the work crews. It the weather dries out next spring and summer, a lot of the problems will go away.”



According to County Clerk Lori Martin, “The two appointed positions will have to run for elections if they want to keep the position after December 31st. They can run on the August ballot and/or the November ballot. The November election will determine who wins. If they are affiliated with a party, they will run on the August ballot and if they win their party votes they will go on to the November ballot. If they run as an independent (with no party affiliation) they only run on the November ballot.”

Share This Post Tweet