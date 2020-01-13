Fire Destroys Storage Barn, Tractor

January 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A fire early Tuesday morning destroyed a storage barn on the property of Byron and Jenny Shunk.



Clare firefighters were called to the scene at 9682 South Eberhart Road, just north of Colonville at 5:29 a.m. by an employee of Northern Logistics, who spotted the blaze.



Firefighters were able to save adjacent buildings, but the 16 by 25 barn and a 2016 John Deer Loader tractor in the building were totally destroyed.



“There was minor damage to a building just a few feet from the burning building,” Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. That building was a horse barn filled with animals.



Chapman said the cause of the fire is unknown, but may have been caused by a possible electrical “tractor issue.”



The family was at home at the time of the fire.



Clare firefighters were assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire Department, Harrison Fire Department, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.



They were on the scene for two hours, Chapman said. There were no injuries and the building and contents were insured.

Share This Post Tweet