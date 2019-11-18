Firefighters Train With Vets’ Service Dogs

November 18, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Laurie Shaw of Helping Paws for Veterans of Bay City organized a special training session for Clare firefighters and emergency personnel Monday evening on Veterans Day.



Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the training was to help the service dogs relate to firefighters dressed in turn-out gear and air packs and to become comfortable with emergency personnel and the inside of an ambulance if they ever have to accompany their veteran in an emergency.



Chapman said fourteen dogs and veterans came to the Fire Department for the training. “They came from all over,” he said, “some from as far away as Kalkaska.



Chapman said Shaw, who trains the service dogs, contacted him with the idea for the special training session with firefighters and ambulance personnel.

Share This Post Tweet