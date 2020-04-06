First COVID-19 Death Reported in Area

April 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A man described only as elderly with underlying health issues has died of COVID-19 in Isabella County, officials from the Central Michigan Health Department said in a press release Sunday.

The CMDHD serves the counties of Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon Counties.



The man was admitted to McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mt. Pleasant with severe symptoms on March 21st, the press release said. CMDHD received notification late on Saturday that the patient had died.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one,” DMDHD Health Officer Steve Hall said. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community.”

CMDHD reminded everyone that, “In this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this virus. It’s important to for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.



It is the second death of a mid-Michigan resident. Last Thursday, a Mecosta County man, also in his 80s, died at Spectrum Hospital in Big Rapids. An article in the Morning Sun earlier this week said he was related to an employee of Chippewa Hills Public Schools.



In the CMDHD District, twelve cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Tuesday. Of that total the most were in Isabella County with five; there were two each in Gladwin and Osceola Counties and one each in Arenac, Clare and Roscommon Counties. The case in Arenac County was just confirmed Monday evening. “No travel history is known at this time,” the CMDHD release said.



They said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that there were an additional 993 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and an additional 19 deaths.



Statewide, on Tuesday there were 7,615 cases of the virus and 259 deaths.

Across the U.S., Tuesday’s total in the U.S. was185,270 cases and 3,780 deaths.



The MDHHS has a hotline number where Michigan residents can call with questions about COVID-19. The number is 1-888-535-6136, available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by emailing questions to COVID19@michigan.gov. Emails will b answered seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



In their release, “CMDHD reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this virus. It’s important for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.



As this situation continues to evolve, we ask all of our residents to take the appropriate precautions. Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place, and we urge residents to continue to follow recommendations:

• Stay at home. Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

• If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

• Wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

• Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.”

