Former Clare Commission Chairman Passes

October 21, 2019

Karen Lipovski (on the right) was honored in December, 2018 for her many years of service to her district and the county by the Frost Township Board.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Former Clare County Commissioner Chair and long-time board member Karen Lipovsky died Wednesday.



Karen served on the board for twenty years and was chair of the board in 2018. A Democrat, she represented District six comprised of Winterfield, Summerfield, Frost, Greenwood and a portion of Hayes Township.



She also served on board for the Central Michigan District Health Department and was on the Clare County Transit Board of Directors.



In November 2018, she lost her bid for re-election to the County Commission to Republican David A. Hoefling.



Wednesday Hoefling posted, “Today with a heavy heart, I learned of the passing of former County Commissioner Karen Lipovsky. Commissioner Lipovsky was my predecessor and served her community for 20 years. She worked hard to better the world around her and the County owes her and her family a debt of gratitude for all she has done. While I first met Karen when I was running for the Commission, and we may not have agreed about everything, I always admired her for her determination and drive. She was a worthy opponent and I feel that by facing her, she made me a better commissioner. I cannot imagine what her loved ones are going through right now. But, my family’s thoughts and prayers go out to them in their time of loss. Karen will be missed.”



She was honored for her many years of service in December by the Frost Township Board for her more than 20 years of service to Clare County and the township.



Earlier that month, after she chaired her last meeting on the County Board, she looked back at some of the unique accomplishments during her time in the board. “We built a new animal shelter in the last 20 years,” she said. “That was desperately needed. It was through a millage. We also did the 9-1-1 center. We upgraded all the stuff inside the courthouse. We changed windows. We formed a board for the Clare County airport with the help of Hayes Township and the city of Harrison. There’s numerous things we did.”

