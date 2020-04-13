Former sheriff Haskin passes at age 85

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Former Clare County Sheriff Howard Haskin, 85 of Harrison, died Monday.

Born in Hazel Park, he spent most of his life in and around Harrison, and always loved the community and Clare County. He was the first quarterback at Hayes Agricultural School, which later became Harrison Community High School.



Howard, who served as Sheriff of Clare County from 1985 to 1996, was well-known and loved by many in the area.



Sheriff John Wilson posted, “It is with a heavy heart that the Clare County Sheriff Department announces the passing of Howard Haskin. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends during this time.”

Known for his love of the community, he served on many committees; was president of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association; vice-chair of the Harrison Senior Citizen Housing Commission; a board member of a Mid-State Substance Abuse Coordinating Agency and the Juvenile Justice; president of the Harrison Little League; president of the Harrison Lion’s Club; on the board of the Big Brother and Big Sisters and a board member of Emergency Medical Services for seven counties and more.



Howard was a deputy for many years at the Sheriff’s Department, the owner of Harrison Rubbish Removal and in 1973 became Harrison’s Chief of Police, holding that position of about 13 years.



The former Sheriff was deeply involved in local, state, and national politics and after his retirement enjoyed sharing stories, discussing politics and his family and of course, his many grandchildren at various local diners in the area. He loved his farm and animals especially his dogs, cats and horses.

His family will receive friends on August 1st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stocking Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life.

His complete obituary is in this issue of the Review.

