Foul Weather Knocks Out Power at County Homes

December 10, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

More than 2,500 Clare County homes lost power in the ice and snowstorm that hit the area Sunday evening, Clare County Emergency Services Director Jerry Becker said Monday.



Rain with freezing temperatures led to ice before the precipitation turned into a heavy wet snowfall. Trees, branches and power lines came down all over the area with Midland County hit especially hard.



Becker said area meal sites; the Clare Castle, Harrison Senior Palace, the Lincoln Township Hall which houses the Lake George Senior Center and the Freeman Township Hall on Mannsiding were open during business hours for people who lost power.



“The majority of problems were in the southwest portion of the county. Garfield, Surrey and Freeman Townships were the hardest hit,” said Becker.

“There were other outages reported in Lincoln, Grant, Sheridan and Arthur Townships with some outages in the City of Clare and other townships.



Monday afternoon, 1,457 Consumers Energy customers were still without power, Becker said.



Wednesday morning he reported that all power in the county had been restored by 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Becker said over 35,000 Consumers customers were impacted and 17,000 were still out of power Monday afternoon.

