Gladwin Man Sought After Police Standoff in Coleman

February 10, 2020

Matthew Kessinger

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Gladwin man, Matthew R. Kessinger who is also know as Sam Kessinger, was being sought by the Michigan State Police and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, possibly in connection with an eight-hour standoff in Coleman last Friday, January 31st during the afternoon and evening.



The Midland County Sheriff’s Office posted a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) for Kessinger, calling him “dangerous.” He is described as 37 years old, 5 foot, 11 inches tall with blue eyes and blonde hair and weighing 187 pounds. Reportedly he has a birthmark on his left arm and scars, one on his left leg and one on his left wrist. Anyone spotting the man is urged to contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4706 or simply call 911!!



Kessinger was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct (2nd Degree) with a person under the age of 13 (attempted) in October of 1997 and is a registered sex offender, who was last verified in June of 2019.



It is believed that Kessinger is the man who held police at bay from a Coleman home on Saginaw Street near 8th Street last Friday. A MSP Trooper reportedly went to the home to follow up on an investigation, when the suspect threatened the trooper with a knife, before retreating into the house.



Police blocked Saginaw Road between 7th Street and Mary Street while troopers and officers worked to secure the scene. They surrounded the home from around 3:30 p.m. when the incident occurred until about 8:30 p.m. when officers discovered the man was not in the building. They believe he may have left before the police established the perimeter around the home.



Reportedly Kessinger lives at 415 Beech St. in Gladwin.

Share This Post Tweet