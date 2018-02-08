Gladwin Man Wins Lotto Jackpot

For the second time in two years, a Gladwin County man has won a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Kent Crawford, of Gladwin, won $69,209 when his easy pick The Jack numbers – 14-32-35-48-54-56-62-78 – matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 1549559 on Monday. He bought his winning ticket at Meadow Lanes, located at 430 West 5th Street in Gladwin.

“I had been playing a 10-spot and winning a few bucks here and there while I was bowling,” said the 40-year-old Crawford. “I noticed The Jack was getting up there, so I decided to add that to my next ticket.

“I kept bowling, and after a while I saw The Jack amount had reset to $10,000 so I decided to check my ticket. When the terminal printed a slip showing it was the winner, I couldn’t believe it!”

Crawford is no stranger to Lottery jackpots. Just two years ago, he won $100,000 playing Fantasy 5.

“I might be the luckiest man in Gladwin,” joked Crawford. “A couple of years ago, I stopped for gas and the clerk had a Fantasy 5 ticket sitting on the terminal that had been printed by mistake. I bought it and won a $100,000 jackpot.”

Crawford visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim the big prize. He plans to take his family on a vacation, and then save the remainder.

“We always joked after I won the first time about what we’d do when I won again, but I never thought it would happen. It’s unbelievable,” Crawford said.