Governor Issues “Stay Home-Stay Safe” Order Monday

March 30, 2020

Monday, Governor Whitmer issued a “Stay Home – Stay Safe” order that limits all non-essentiat workers to their residence.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a televised press conference Monday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay-at-home order to fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



Effective at 12:01 am on March 24, 2020, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household to the extent feasible under the circumstances.



It’s not martial law. Whitmer has only activated the National Guard for humanitarian reasons, not to enforce the order. Last Friday the governor asked the White House to fund Michigan’s National Guard to distribute resources (food and supplies) and to assist the Health Department by assembling and loading protective gear for the Health Department to distribute.



“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”



The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) issued the emergency alert to advise Michigan residents of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21), signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.



The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in certain outdoor activities, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.



Grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and restaurants that serve take-out food will still be open.



Additionally, under Executive Order 2020-21, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons outside a single household are temporarily prohibited.



The alert was issued at 8:17 p.m. Monday through the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS).



Executive Order 2020-21 prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations



Workers that are necessary to sustain or protect life include those in health care and public health, law enforcement and public safety, grocery store workers, and more. Restaurants can continue with carry out and delivery services.



Some of those exempted include:

workers in food and agriculture;

energy;

water and wastewater;

transportation and logistics;

public works;

communications and information technology, including news media;

other community-based government operations and essential functions;

critical manufacturing;

hazardous materials;

financial services;

chemical supply chains and safety;

defense industrial base;

child care workers to served the children or dependents of critical infrastructure workers: and

suppliers and distribution center workers.



“Protecting the health and safety of Michigan residents and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is an urgent priority,” said Major Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “This is an unprecedented crisis and we must use all resources available, including emergency alerts, to keep residents informed.”



People may leave the house to perform for limited, necessary purposes, and may engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity, consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside a person’s household and with other restrictions imposed by prior executive orders.



Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

