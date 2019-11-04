Halloween Took Center Stage Last Weekend

November 4, 2019

A little dancing and music got kids and adults in a festive mood.

Bobbing for eyeballs and apples was a popular activity at the Farwell Halloween party.

Skittles the Clown does a little face painting on a young visitor at the Clare SpookTacular.

A variety of kids games were both fun and very competitive.

The top three finishers in the 5K; Joe Crawford #105 of Clare, Cory Cox #79 of Adrian, and Lary Bidigare #89 of Farwell head through a patch of leaves on the trail in the early going of the Pumpkin Run.

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

It was a Boo-tiful day in the area this past Saturday as visitors and residents came together in Clare and Farwell to kick off the Halloween Festivities.



Events in both communities had ghosts, super heroes, monsters, and zombies as well as costumed legends of sports milling around at various family fun events. Unlike last year’s rain soaked day that kept most events inside, this year’s weather was simply spectacular thanks to comfortable fall temperatures, plenty of sunshine and beautiful fall colors.



Clare’s annual Spook-Tacular officially got underway at 10:00 a.m. with the annual Pumpkin 5K/Run Walk presented by the Clare Parks and Recreation. Runners, some dressed for the holiday in costumes ran from the Pere Marquette District Library on Fourth Street onto the Pere Marquette Rail Trail to a predetermined point before returning to the finish. Runners and walkers ages three to 76, some dressed in colorful costumes had no problem traversing the course despite some concerns about possible slick spots caused by an early morning frost.



Runners poured on the power as they headed for the finish line looking for a top finish. Joe Crawford, ‘43 of Clare captured the Men’s 5k Run posting a time of 20:05:00 followed by Cary Cox, ’44 of Adrian, MI in second with a time of 20:18:00. Larry Bidigare, ’26 of Farwell rounded out the top three posting a time of 22:43:00.



Misti Haring, ’44 of Farwell took top honors in the Women’s 5K Division posting a course time of 23:17:00 followed by Ava Long, ’13 of Clare with a time of 25:02:00. Lily Ward, ’13 of Farwell grabbed third with a time of 25:39:00.



Sage Parsons, ’11 of Clare won the 12 & Under 5K Division posting a time of 28:30:00 over Seneca Cornwell, ’11 of Clare with a time of 28:31:00. Haileigh Closson, ‘6 of Barryton, MI claimed third with a time of 48:07:00.



In the Walkers division it was Lynette Heinlein, ’63 of Vassar taking her second straight Pumpkin in the 5k Walk. Heinlein toured the course with a time 34.45:00 taking the win over Debbie Topham, ’66 of Mayville, with a time of 37:18:00. Heinlein and Topham also finished one and two in 2018. Shawna Roskoski, ’31 of Farwell rounded out the top three with a time of 44:41:00.



In addition to the 5K events several runners took part in the popular costume contest. This years winner was Audrey, Clare, and Atlas the Unicorn Family who took home $50 Clare Cash.



Following the run youngsters had a chance to catch a Magic Show by Jeff the Magician in the library followed by a costume parade from the Library to the Clare City park where youngsters took part in games and checked off exhibits by the Clare Fire Department, Twenty Lakes Antique Tractor and Engine Club and others before closing out the day with a Halloween movie at the Clare District Library.



Once activities wrapped up in Clare many families loaded up the kids and headed for Farwell for a community Halloween Party at the Farmers Market Building. The featured two-hour event offered bobbing for eyes and apples, pumpkin painting, lots of candy, a costume contest, games and more.



Great weather, Great Fun for all, wonderful volunteers and sponsors made the 2019 Clare Spook-Tacular and Farwell Halloween Party something special for young and old alike.

