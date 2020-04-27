Harrison Man Leads Police on 50-Mile Chase

April 27, 2020

Robert McAulay

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An attempted traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Monday in Redding Township escalated into a three-county 50-mile chase that took Clare County deputies through Clare, Missaukee and Osceola Counties.



For over an hour, deputies attempted to slow or stop the vehicle using stop sticks until the vehicle crashed and the pursuit ended in Osceola County.

The driver, 33-year-old Robert McAulay of Harrison was finally arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.



McAulay was arraigned in 80th District Court Tuesday by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor including controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine / ecstasy, Police Officer fleeing 3rd degree, motor vehicle operation without security, violation of executive order, and habitual offender 4th offense notice.

His bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety.



The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the chase and arrest by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

