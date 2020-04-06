Harrison Robotic Students Use 3D Printers to Make COVID-19 Protective Masks

Harrison Robotics students are doing their part to help out during the COVID-19 crisis. Since there is a critical shortage of the necessary medical equipment needed for medical staff who are on the front line in the battle against the virus, the students in Robotics at Harrison High School have “stepped up” and are making medical masks for area hospitals using the school’s 3D printers. Harrison School’s Facebook page said, “Big shout out to Harrison Robotics – Hornet Pride!”

