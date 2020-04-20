Harrison Woman is First COVID-19 Death in Clare County

April 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A press release last Friday said the Central Michigan District Health Department had received notification of the third death in the health department’s six-county jurisdiction and the first death reported in Clare County.



The CMHDH reported that the “individual was a middle-aged female from Clare County who passed away at home earlier this week.”

The Review was given the name of the 50-year-old Harrison woman who died April 8th. Her name is being withheld until the information can be verified.



Most recent numbers for the six-county CMDHD district were five cases in Arenac County, four and one death in Clare County, five cases in Gladwin County, 42 cases and four deaths in Isabella County, five in Osceola County and nine in Roscommon County.



The numbers (as of Wednesday) for other nearby Counties were: Missaukee- one case and one death; Midland- 33 cases and one death; Montcalm- 23 cases and one death; Mecosta- 11 cases and one death and Gratiot-seven cases.



The press release said, “As positive case numbers continue to rise, we want to remind all of our residents to take the appropriate precautions. Strong Community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place and we urge residents to continue to follow recommendations:



Stay at home except for essential tasks



If you must go out stay at least six feet away from other and avoid gatherings



If you must go out cover your face with a mask or any well-secured cloth that covers your mouth and nose.



Wash hand frequently for at least 20 seconds.



Avoid touching your face.



Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.



Check on other and help them if they need it.



To stay current on coronavirus information go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.michigan.gov/coronavirus; or www.cmdhd.org/novel-coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has a hotline to call with questions about COVID-19: 1-888-535-6136 available seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



In addition, travel between residences and vacation homes is now forbidden according to a recent executive order by Governor Whitmer, which also prohibited recreational travel in motorized vehicles, a move that has many upset across the state.

