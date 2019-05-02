Harrison woman steals dump truck, leads police on high speed chase

May 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The crashed F-350 truckTrotter used to escape police Sunday. She was apprehended Tuesday afternoon when deputies got a tip on her location.

Following a chase on foot and the theft of a truck, Nicole Trotter, 31 of Harrison escaped apprehension Sunday evening, but was located and arrested Tuesday.



Trotter was wanted on a larceny warrant after she failed to appear in court. The warrant related to a home invasion on January 30, 2017. She was arrested on the charge on March 22, 2017.



The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off around 8:40 Sunday evening that Trotter was at the McDonald’s in Harrison.



A deputy responded to the call, searched the area and located Trotter on foot nearby, a press release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said.

Trotter then took off, chased by the deputy into the back parking area of Walraven’s Fruit Market, where the she jumped into a Ford F-350 truck that had keys in the ignition. The woman drove off, crashing through a gate in the parking lot. Clare County deputies pursued the truck north on Clare Avenue and then west on Stockwell Road.



Miedzianowski said the deputies “discontinued” the chase when Trotter started [driving at] excessive speeds and blowing [through] a stop sign.” A short time after the truck was lost, a Finley Avenue resident reported a pickup had just driven down a two track road on his property.

Nicole Trotter

Responding deputies found the stolen F-350 crashed into trees and the driver missing. Trotter was not located despite a search of the area using a K-9 tracking unit, the release said.



The Sheriff’s Office asked for information about her whereabouts.

Tuesday afternoon, Miedzianowski reported that Trotter had just been taken into custody in the area of Oak Ridge and Cranberry in Hayes Township. “Deputies located her at a home within the area and she attempted to flee out the window, but was taken into custody,” he said.



Trotter was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Prosecutors office including fleeing and eluding, unlawful driving away automobile, two counts of resist and obstruct police officer and habitual offender 4th. Her bond was set at $100,000 cash. She remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

