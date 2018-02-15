Harrison’s Frostbite Festival on tap for this weekend

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

Harrison’s tenth annual Frostbite Winterfest is underway this weekend with a Mardi Gras theme guaranteed to put some fun into your February!

Cat at the Harrison Chamber said their mascot, “Frosty the Frostbite bear is ready to go! “He is all decked out in his Mardi Gras gear!”

The fun starts Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Frostbite Kick-Off Party at the Budd Lake Bar with WUPS Radio Station is doing a live remote, Window Painting winners announced; a Button Raffle Auction, Poker Card Raffle and an Auction of the first jump spot at the tenth annual Polar Dip on Saturday.

Admission to this and other Frostbite events is free with a Frostbite Button, on sale for $5 at participating local businesses and at various events during the weekend.

Friday evening fun will be even better with the Party Bus Tour from 5 to 10 p.m. $8 plus a Frostbite Button gets a ride on the bus. Check-in is at the Harrison Lions Club at 5 p.m. and busses depart at 5:30 p.m. sharp so advance registration is required with a Frostbite Button and valid ID. Seating is limited.

Community Events:

Harrison City Market will host a Chili and Soup Cook-Off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sample some awesome chili or soup and vote for your favorite. $3 gets three samples, a bowl of your favorite and a vote.

On Saturday you can Putt for Pizza from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gaetano’s Deli and Pizza. Entry is free and you could win a one-topping pan pizza.

At the Moose Lodge:

Saturday’s fun starts at 9 a.m. with the Arts & Crafts Fair at the Harrison Moose Lodge. Shop til 4 p.m. for some great deals on local handmade items and enjoy hot food from the Moose Lodge kitchen.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will also be a Silent Auction at the Moose Lodge with gift certificates, gifts for men and women, items made by local artisans and more.

The Moose Lodge is also the place to be for the Childrens’ Carnival with a Frostbite Button as the entrance fee for loads of fun including indoor games & crafts, face painting, wagon rides, a petting zoo and more!

The Moose Lodge will feature a Snowman Building Contest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the building. Kids can build a snowman (made from shaving cream and corn starch) for a chance to win a cash prize. The 1:30 p.m. judging will pick the most creative, best in theme and most detailed entry. Accessories for entry decoration will be available.

There will also be a concession stand at the Lodge serving delicious food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evening at the Moose Lodge brings Comedy Night from 6 to 9 p.m. with dinner and entertainment for $15. Call 989-539-6011 or 539-1501 for tickets.

During Comedy Night at the Lodge, the Button Raffle Drawing will be held from 8-9 p.m. Buy a button and get entered into a Frostbite Rabble with a chance to win a grand prize of $1,500.

At Budd Lake:

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday there will be Turkey Bowling at the Budd Lake Power Docks. Pre-registration is not necessary and $5 gets you in the game, with a cash prize to the tourney winner.

Cool off at 11 a.m. with the tenth annual Polar Dip, taking place at Saxton Landing at the Budd Lake Power Docks. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. and cost to participate is $10 per person. The first 25 to register will win a sweatshirt. WUPS will be there doing a live remote and there’s a costume contest with the best dressed in the Mardi Gras theme winning a prize.

Next comes the annual Outhouse Races on Budd Lake. Registration ($30 per team) is at 11:30 and the two-man (or woman) team races start at noon. There will be prizes for the fastest run and best outhouse (in the Mardi Gras theme).

The Beer Tent next to Budd Lake is a brand new event this year! The tent opens at noon and features cold beer and a DJ inside a warm tent at the Power Docks.

Golf on the Ice! The Frostbite Open begins with check in at noon. Cost is $30 per person and the two 9-hole courses are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Register at the Check in Table at the Power Docks, or visit www.harrisonchamber.com for forms and rules.

For more fun on the lake there will be an Ice Skating Rink at the Power Docks that is free and open to everyone. Call Harrison City Hall at 539-7145 for availability.

Sunday winds up the Winterfest events with the annual Ice Fishing Tournament on the lake. Registration is at the Budd Lake Power Docks beginning at 7 a.m. The tourney begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. with winners announced at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $20 for adults and $10 for children, age 12 and under. On the day of the Event the cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Up to $850 in total cash prizes will be awarded.

Photos courtesy of Harrison Chamber