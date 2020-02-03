Harrison’s House set to coach in Super Bowl

February 3, 2020

Matt House Coaching the Kansas City chiefs

Matt House

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Don’t be surprised if there is a high amount of red and gold in Harrison on Sunday. That’s just locals sporting the official colors of the Kansas City Chiefs, in a clear showing of support for Harrison native Matt House, who is the Chiefs’ linebacker coach as they enter Super Bowl LIV in Miami against the San Francisco 49ers.



“It’s the pinnacle of the NFL and the pinnacle of coaching,” House said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “It is a great opportunity to play for a championship and a great culmination for the year.”



House, along with his defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have the challenge of slowing down a 49ers offense that has made a name for itself running the football. In their 37-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game, they only threw the ball eight times. Raheem Mostert gashed the Packers for 220 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.



“They do a great job of playing 50-50 ball and mixing the run and pass,” House said. “They really have a lot of motions and shifts and give you multiple formations out of the same personnel groups, which can challenge your eyes. They are doing a great job out of their run game right now. It will be a big challenge.”



While Kansas City’s offense may be one of the best units in the NFL, it is perhaps its improved defense that has allowed the Chiefs to get to this point. After ranking as one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL last year, Kansas City went out and hired Spagnuolo to be the defensive coordinator. House, who had been the defensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky the prior two seasons was happy to have the opportunity to work with Spagnuolo again.



“I think a lot of coach Spags as a person and as a coach,” House said. “He has coached in the super bowl before and won one as a coordinator. The way he teaches, the way he coaches, it’s just awesome to be working with him.”



The two previously worked together with the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011, when Spagnuolo was the head coach and House the quality control coach and a defensive assistant. Through the Chiefs’ first six games this season they struggled, giving up an average of 24 points per game. As the team adjusted to the new coaching staff, they were able to regroup the final 10 games of the regular season, allowing just 16.4 points a game. The mid-season turnaround wasn’t a surprise at all for House.



“I think it’s a process,” he said. “The guys have embraced coach Spags’ system through the season and they’ve learned and grown into how they fit into the scheme and embraced the techniques they’ve been taught. They have done a nice job and continued to improve as the season has gone on.”



House graduated from Harrison in 1996 and went on to study at Michigan State University. His first coaching stint was as a graduate assistant with the Spartans in 2001 and he has seemingly seen his coaching career steadily trend upwards since. At this time, he wouldn’t speculate what a win in the biggest game of the season would do for his career moving forward.



“It’s hard to look ahead when you’re in this moment,” he said. “You are just focused on this game and the job at hand. More than anything, a win would be a great accomplishment for this team. That’s why you coach the game, to win a championship and this is the ultimate opportunity.”



And as for his fans back in Harrison, sitting in front of their TVs beaming with pride in their gold and red attire? House certainly hasn’t forgotten about you.



“Thank you,” he said when asked what he wanted to say to his hometown.

“The thing I appreciate about Harrison is when you go home you see the same people that you grew up with and that mentored you as you grew up and they haven’t changed a bit. I love that about that place. I couldn’t think of a better place to grow up in the world and I truly meant that. I don’t think people

Matt’s Coaching History

Year School/Team Position

2001-02 Michigan State Graduate Assistant, Secondary

2003-04 North Carolina Defensive Assistant,

2005 Gardner-Webb Defensive Line

2006-07 Buffalo Defensive Backs, Recruiting Coordinator

2008 Carolina Panthers Special Teams Asst., S&C Asst

2009-11 St. Louis Rams Quality Control Coach, Defensive Assistant Linebackers

2012 Pittsburgh Secondary Coach

2013-14 Pittsburgh Defensive Coordinator

2015 Florida International Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers

2016 Kentucky Inside Linebackers, Special Teams Coordinator

2017-18 Kentucky Defensive Coordinator, Inside Linebackers

2019-presnet Kansas City Chiefs Linebackers Coach

