Harrison’s Riding Lawnmower Man Dies When Vehicle Hits Rig

October 21, 2019

Mikey Storms riding his lawn mower in Harrison.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Michael Storms, 51 of Harrison, died from the injuries he received in a traffic accident October 10th on Clare Avenue in Hayes Township.



Clare County Sheriff John Wilson posted on Facebook, “With a very heavy heart, we had to say goodbye to a Harrison icon…Mikey left us tonight, no fault of anyone, just [by] being Mikey driving his tractor, struck by a car. Wilson said, “I will always remember the times I picked you up and gave you rides even when you didn’t want them. You made my day just sitting next to me in my truck or patrol car. Harrison will miss you!”



A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said the call came into Central dispatch around 8:30 p.m. reporting a personal injury crash.



When deputies arrived they learned that a white 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Robert Lange, 46 of Harrison, was southbound on Clare Avenue near Stockwell Road when his vehicle hit Storms’ riding lawnmower which was northbound.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Harrison Fire Department, the Clare County Road Commission, and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.



The accident is still under investigation.



On Wilson’s post Marie Brechtelsbauer said, “How very very sad. Mikey will be very much missed in our community. Always so friendly and if he could, always helpful to anyone in Harrison.”



Pam Stamper posted, “Harrison will miss you and your happy smile. You were a gentle soul, always willing to help anyone.”



Theresa Lickman-Brechtelsbauer posted, “Harrison will indeed miss seeing you and your smile. Always ready to help anyone who needed it.



He was indeed an icon.”

