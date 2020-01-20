Hattem-Schiffman Takes Over Helm of MidMichigan Clare

MidMichigan Health, the parent health system of MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot located in Alma, continues to grow and transform to positively impact the health of the communities it serves. Now, in 2020, Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president of MidMichigan Medical Centers in Gratiot and Mt. Pleasant, will also assume responsibility of MidMichigan Health’s Medical Center in Clare. The change also includes Ray Stover to continue his role as president of MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin and assume responsibility of president of MidMichigan Medical Center – West Branch, replacing Robert McGrail who retired on Jan. 1, 2020.

MidMichigan Health continues to grow and transform to positively impact the health of the communities served by the health system. As a part of this transformation, Marita Hattem-Schiffman will assume the role of president of MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare. Hattem-Schiffman is the current president of MidMichigan Medical Centers in Gratiot and Mt. Pleasant. This realignment supports MidMichigan Health moving from a location-specific mindset to a regional and system focus. The new structure will help MidMichigan leverage resources, while keeping care close to home and continuing to create better access to care for patients.



MidMichigan’s realignment also includes Ray Stover to continue his role as president of MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin and assume responsibility of president of MidMichigan Medical Center – West Branch, replacing Robert McGrail who retired on Jan. 1, 2020.



“We are committed to continually working to strengthen a better version of ourselves,” said Hattem-Schiffman. “This transformation is reflective of those efforts and we are optimistic of the positive impacts it will have on our patients, communities and employees.”



Locally, MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot continues to grow and transform to positively impact the health of the communities it serves. In 2017, MidMichigan Health opened the innovative “Medical Center of the Future” in Mt. Pleasant as an extension of the Gratiot Medical Center location and services.



“These changes are making a great impact for our patients. In fact, while the opening of the Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant has brought services closer to patients in that community, it has also strengthened Gratiot›s ability to recruit and retain new physicians to serve patients in both counties,” said Hattem-Schiffman. “It has also allowed us the opportunity to add new technology here in Gratiot such as the $2.6 million renovation of the Maternity Center that opened in Feb. 2019 and the new $1 million state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Lab which opened in July 2019. In the past two years the hospital›s inpatient census has grown over 30 percent.”

Just as MidMichigan Health has invested in the Gratiot and Mt. Pleasant communities, plans are under development for the Medical Center in Clare to update its facility. Hattem-Schiffman will join the team already working on a vision for the future of health care delivery for that community.



Earlier this fall, MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare conducted a Town Hall meeting. A panel of leaders and staff from MidMichigan Health discussed current efforts to decrease health care barriers, means of improving health care delivery and areas of focus for health improvement.



“The Town Hall meeting was a wonderful opportunity to meet with members of Clare County,” said Hattem-Schiffman. “It gave us the opportunity to discuss our recent efforts to improve the health of Clare County residents, and most importantly, to receive input that will enhance our efforts to provide the best model of care in the future. The Clare community has been very welcoming, and I look forward to our future together.”



Hattem-Schiffman is an Arcada Township resident, Michigan native and Central Michigan University alumni who joined MidMichigan Health in July 2017 as president of the Gratiot and Mt. Pleasant facilities. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Francis in Ft. Wayne, Ind., and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with honors from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant. A Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, Hattem-Schiffman holds a Certification in Professional Medical Services Management. A yoga instructor, she is married to Randy Schiffman and has two rescue dogs.

