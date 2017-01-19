Icy roads close schools, cause 45 accidents

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

All area schools closed for the seventh day in a row Wednesday due to freeze and thaw conditions, coupled with rain and sleet which made driving treacherous at best this week, with gravel roads in the very worst condition.

Wednesday, Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported about 45 accidents in the previous seven days across the county. “That’s an average of 6.4 each day,” he said. He continued, “The weather has been extreme. Sheriff Wilson suggests not driving in it if not needed. If you must drive, please allow yourselves more time to get to your destination, drive slower than normal, turn your headlights on, don’t break heavily, and allow yourself more time to stop. If your vehicle starts to slide turn into the skid, monitor weather conditions, and please wear your seat belt.”

All three county schools have suspended classes since January 10 because of the recent treacherous road conditions. Both Clare High School and Middle School have canceled semester exams. Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said, “Today [Wednesday] is our 8th “snow” day this year in Clare. Six (6) days are forgiven by the state of Michigan. As of today, we need to make-up two days. Since we’re in the middle of winter, I am both planning for those days and also waiting…who knows what Michigan winter still has in store for us! We could have more snow days to come.”

He added, “Currently, our last day is scheduled for June 5th…however, we already know we have to make up two days. Later this school year, I’ll sit with district leadership and amend the calendar together to meet our requirements.” “As far as [the rest of] this week, we will take it on a day-by-day basis, Walter said. “I am driving the roads twice daily, morning and night to check and see if we can safely hold school.”

Harrison Superintendent Rick Foote said Wednesday, “It is our hope to be [back] in school tomorrow and Friday. I will be talking with the Road Commission soon and will have a better idea this afternoon. The biggest effect is our inability to finish first semester. Our semester was first scheduled to end last Friday the 13th. With the closures we extended it to this Friday, the 20th. If we are out again tomorrow this will mean pushing the semester back into next week. He continued, “At this point we are at the same place as all of the Clare/Gladwin RESD schools. Today makes our 8th day. We have scheduled one day in May to be used as a make-up day. All other days will need to be added to the end of the school year. So right now if we are in school the rest of the year (most unlikely) we would be finishing on June 8th.”

Farwell Superintendent Carl Seiter said Wednesday, “Thursday and Friday are undetermined at this point. All I can say is that this winter has been a tremendous challenge so far. Conditions have fluctuated back and forth from warm rain to snow…. Typically snow is not the issue, it is visibility. Busses can travel in several inches of snow very well. It is mainly the travel of student drivers in cars that worry me the most. However, when ice is the situation, busses (needing to stop and get going often through a route) have not enough traction to be safe.”

He added, “The district has reached our limit of six excused days as of last Friday. Currently, we have two days to make up. I anticipate more before winter is over. I will be submitting an appeal to the state on the extreme conditions in our area. This appeal is for the state to grant additional days of forgiveness to the district. However, that decision would not be made by the state until April or May.”

Thursday, Clare Schools were back in session but Farwell and Harrison remained closed due to the roads. The Clare County Road Commission is struggling to help the situation, but warmer daytime temperatures (above freezing) coupled with intermittent rain and freezing nighttime temperatures have compounded the problems they are facing in their attempts to keep the county roads passable. CCRC Road Forman Aric McNeilly said, “The ice slows us down a lot. It’s much harder to remove then even two feet of snow.” He said drivers have worked “quite a few” 16 hour days. “For two days, they worked all night long and never got home at all.

McNeilly said they have been using special “ice blades” that help break up some of the ice on the roads, and they have been using a lot of sand on the back roads. “We have increased our county road salt for use on the black top roads.” “Our first priority is to MDOT [the Michigan Department of Transportation],” he said. “We have 288 miles of State roads that have to come first, then we can work on the 1,000 miles of county roads.”