Irish Festival Chooses Poet as Grand Marshal

February 24, 2020

Jeff Poet, President of Jay’s Sporting Goods is the 2020 Irish Festival Grand Marshall.

Photo by Bob Guiliani

By Pat Maurer

Long-time community supporter Jeff Poet, President of Jay’s Sporting Goods in Clare and Gaylord, has been named this year’s Irish Festival Grand Marshal. Jeff is the second generation of the family to be selected as the Irish Festival Grand Marshal. His mother Arlene Poet-Yost was the Irish Committee’s 2007 choice for the honor.



Jeff said, “This is a real honor for me. My Mom was a grand Marshal several years ago and it’s an honor to follow in her footsteps!”



Irish Festival Committee Chair Jane Sartor said, “It was my honor to be able to tell Jeff that he was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal.” She said he will be riding on the Irish Committee float this year.



Clare Chamber Director Damon Dubois said, “The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that the 46th Annual Clare Irish Festival Grand Marshal is Jeff Poet!”



He continued, “This is a great honor as only individuals that are active in community service, volunteer and charitable work in Clare and its surrounding areas can qualify. Jeff Poet has definitely earned the title.



Jeff was chosen because of Jay’s support of Mid Michigan College with Northern Traditions, their support of the Clare Athletic Complex, support for the Clare Depot and several school programs including band, BPA, Shooting and athletics.



“Jane said Jay’s supports many other charity events, that are too numerous to mention.”

