Irish Festival Just around The Corner

March 2, 2020

Witbeck’s annual Leprechaun Contes is a big hit every year with the kids and adults as well.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

March is almost here again and you know what that means…Clare’s annual Irish Festival is just around the corner! The 46th Annual Clare Irish Festival includes four days of celebrating our Irish heritage! Numerous activities are planned for the biggest event that Clare puts on. You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate this phenomenal gathering – Everyone is Irish during the Irish Festival!



The festival officially begins on Election Day this year. Tuesday March 10th, Four Leaf Brewing will celebrate with an Irish Taco Dinner and free Irish desserts from 4 p.m. to closing.



Wednesday the 11th brings the annual Kathy Rynearson Memorial Food Drive at Witbeck’s Family Foods from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday!



The traditional Business After Hours is also scheduled Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Silent Auction beginning there at 6:30 p.m.



Four Leaf brewing will join the fun with traditional Irish Pub Trivia that evening beginning at 6 p.m.



The food drive continues on Thursday, collecting for the needy in the area, and for a sample of some traditional Irish Fare in the evening (5:30 p.m.), stop by the Clare High School for the annual Irish Recipe Contest. Afterwards, a trip across the commons to the gymnasium brings some great music as the Gateway Community Band and Chorus present their annual Irish Concert (7:30 p.m.) and both events are free!



If you are still craving some Irish food, you can stop by Buccilli’s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday and check out their Reuben Sub…or stop by Ruckle’s Pier where you will find a DJ, dance floor and authentic Irish food Thursday, Friday or Saturday!



Friday, March 15th the fun continues more Irish food and drinks at the Clare Moose Lodge with entertainment in the afternoon and evening at the Doherty Hotel with Finnegan in the Leprechaun Lounge at 3 p.m.; Kevin Chamberlain in the Lounge at 8 p.m.; and Night Shift in the Ballroom at 8 p.m.



At the Doherty on both Friday and Saturday they will be serving a traditional Irish Buffet, Guinness, Harp and Green beer on tap with many other cocktails!



At the Venue just a block south you will find the largest dance floor, a live DJ, Jello Shots and More from 8 to midnight both Friday and Saturday.



While you are wandering the streets of the City, stop in at Cops and Doughnuts. They will be open at night, and from 7 p.m. to closing a traditional Irish session by Palooka Brothers and Sisters will take place at Four Leaf Brewing.



Saturday is the big day for the annual festival that welcome’s spring to mid-Michigan.



From 7 to 11 a.m., the United Methodist Church will be serving their traditional Pancake Breakfast.



Later the 505 Café will offer spiked coffees, Irish-themed menu items and drink special from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



At 8:45 a.m. head north to Witbeck’s where you will see the best Leprechauns this side of Ireland. The Annual Leprechaun is always fun for everyone.



At 9 a.m. the Irish Festival 5K/10K Road Race and 2Mile Walk takes off at the Clare High School. Signup for the event at HTTP://RUNSIGNUP.COM/RACE/MI/CLARE/CLAREROADRACE.



The race is followed by a free Kids Fun Run at 10:45 a.m. which also begins at the high school.



From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Irish Fest Craft Show and Marketplace will be held at the Clare Primary School.



The annual Hamburger Eating Contest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitehouse Restaurant downtown and a special Soup Luncheon will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church on the north end of town where you will find Potato and Corn Beef and Cabbage served for a donation.



For some truly crazy fun, you won’t want to miss the annual Irish Festival Bed Races down McEwan Street from State Street to Fifth Street beginning at 10:30 a.m.



Downtown from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. you will find the 4th Annual Main State on the east side of McEwan and 4th Street and Cops and Doughnuts will be serving street-side food all day and be open at night as well.



Once again, the Newman School of Dance Street Performers will be on hand at the 4th Street and McEwan intersection at 11:30 a.m.



Then at noon on Saturday watch for the Clare Area Pilots Association Flyover to kick off the annual Irish Festival Parade through town and featuring the hilarious Scottsville Clown Band and many more musical entries.

Immediately following the parade, the White Pine Bag Pipers will perform at the Venue and at 501.



Four Leaf Brewing will be featuring all day Irish Food Specials, The Palooka Brothers live at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Smalltown Band featuring their original song, ‘I Want to be Irish”.



Back at the Doherty, entertainment will be ongoing all afternoon. At noon its Kevin Chamberlain in the Leprechaun Lounge followed at 3 p.m. by Finnegan and Kevin Chamberlain again at 8 p.m.



In the Doherty Ballroom Night Shift will be performing at 8 p.m. and the traditional Irish Buffet with Guinness, Harp & Green Beer on tap, and many other cocktails will be available.



At the Venue at 501 its Corn Hole, Jello Pudding Shots and a full bar from 4 to 6 p.m.



The Clare Moose Lodge will be open to the public all day and serving Reubens and boiled dinners along with a live performance by the Scottville Clown Band from 2 to 4 p.m. and a live performance by Southbound Revival at 4 p.m.



Head to Cops and Doughnuts at 6 p.m. Saturday where the Irish Festival Raffle Winners will be announced to a live broadcast on Facebook. At the Main State the Irish Pet Photo Contest Winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

