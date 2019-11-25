John R’s Gonna Be a Mess-Contractor Fails to Complete Before Winter

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Residents of Clare’s John R Street will be dealing with some muddy, bumpy roads this winter.



City Manager Ken Hibl said Monday evening, “To our disappointment, the John R Street project will not be completed this fall. It will have to be completed next spring.”



Hibl said, “Harsh Excavating was given notice to proceed on July 1st and had a required completion date of October 31st weather permitting.”



Hibl said Harsh has not answered repeated “queries,” and did not begin the work until September 18th. “We sensed he would not complete the project before the asphalt plants closed despite his insistence [that] he would,” Hibl said. “While weather was a factor, the contractor could have completed the work but chose to use his resources on other larger projects.”



Hibl listed options for action against the contractor including “filing a claim for damages and disqualifying the contractor from bidding on future projects.”



“We are still reviewing our options in that regard,” Hibl said in his City Manager’s report, “but unfortunately neither of those options completes the project this year or eliminates the inconvenience cause to our residents.”



He added, “The roadway is, simply stated, a huge mess. Water main work has been completed as has the concrete work – albeit with a number of ‘shoddy work’ areas that we will insist be redone next spring, but the roadbed is nearly inaccessible to residents and to our plow trucks. Consequently, we will, as a minimum, require the contractor to ‘wedge’ all driveway approaches and the street transition points at his expense to at least make the roadway accessible.”



Hibl continued, “A small consolation is that all of our neighboring communities and MDOT (the Michigan Department of Transportation) have projects in essentially the same state and that will not be completed this year due to our earlier-than-normal winter event.”



He said, “As an absolute minimum course of action, we will formally advise the contractor in writing of our displeasure with his performance and place him on notice. We will also review our bidding process and procedures – to include bidding our street projects in late fall or winter with start dates in spring as soon as the asphalt plants open.” He added, “With our current financial stability in our two street funds we now have more options available.”



He said recommended changes would be brought to the board after the options are evaluated to select the best for the City’s current situation.



In another matter, a long-term oversight in Clare’s City Ordinances will soon be corrected in the City’s Weapons Discharge (Chapter 28) ordinance.



For many years, the Clare Rod and Gun Club has held shooting events at the property they lease from the City on Eberhart Road, which is a part of the City. The City’s Chapter 28 Ordinance Code prohibits the discharge of weapons inside the City limits.



In his agenda report Hibl said during the discussion on the potential new lease between the City and the Club, the City asked if the City’s ordinance codes addressed the weapons discharge at the club.



“Upon investigation, it was determined that “the City’s Ordinance Codes were mute on the topic.”



“We asked the City Attorney to draft a proposed ordinance amendment.



A first reading was held Monday evening and during the Public Hearing, Dave Smith from the Rod and Gun Club was at the meeting with questions. Hibl explained that the club is in the City limits, a fact unknown by club, and that the amendment proposed would make an exception to the ban on weapons discharge for the club. The amendment would also limit the shooting times to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.



The City Attorney has also drafted another amendment to the City’s Chapter 46 Water Ordinance to correct errors and omissions discovered by the City staff in that ordinance. Ordinance 2019-014 covers both issues.



A second public hearing and approval of the ordinance changes is scheduled at the next City meeting.



Reverend Margaret Vredeveld, who just resigned from the Cherry Grove Cemetery Board was honored at the City meeting for her 19 years on the board. Rev. Vredeveld served as a board member and chair of the board since the board was created in 2000. In fact, she was one of the first City residents to volunteer for an appointment. Hibl called her “the heart and soul of the board” and said she and the board have made many “lasting improvements” at the cemetery. She was honored and given a resolution listing her accomplishments and a Key to the City.



Other business at the City meeting included:

*Approval of the purchase of Emergency Rescue Air Bags with $6,500 in grant funds for that purpose from TransCanada Pipeline. The Vetter bag system was purchased from Apollo Fire Equipment.

*Approval of a recommendation from the City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to abandon the Main Street Recreation Pocket Park and moved the playground equipment to Pettit Park.

*Approved the renewal of Airport Manager Gary Todd with a 2 percent increase in 2020; another 2 percent in 2022 and a third increase of 2 percent in 2023-24.

*Approved the renewal of a contract with Assessor Edie Hunter with a 3 percent increase.

*Approved the renewal for three years of Dean Doherty to the Downtown Development Authority.

*Approved the renewal for three years of Tonya Willman to the City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

*Approved the payment of bills totaling $157,917.35.

