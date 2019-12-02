Lake Man Dies When Vehicle Hits Tree

December 2, 2019

A Lake man died and his wife was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Freeman Township when their vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

George Vantubergen, 83 of Lake, died Saturday afternoon when his vehicle, a black 2015 Buick Enclave, went off the road and collided with a tree. His passenger, Marjorie Vantubergen 84 of Lake was injured in the crash.



According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, Vantubergen was eastbound on West Ashard Road near Pinehurst in Freeman Township when he apparently “drifted off the road, through a ditch and hit the tree.”



Officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:22 p.m. November 23rd.



Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service personnel arrived and began treatment of the couple. George Vantubergen died at the scene. Mrs. Vantubergen was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare for treatment of her injuries.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue, Aero Med Air Ambulance, the Clare County Road Commission, Michigan State Police and MMR.



The accident remains under investigation.

