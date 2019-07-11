LANCO says they are excited about Harrison concert

July 11, 2019

American country band LANCO was voted the Academy of Country Music’s new group of the year, and the band had the honor of receiving the news from none other than Carrie Underwood. Frontman Brandon Lancaster says the call left the band ‘speechless.’ Shown are (left-right) Eric Steedly, Chandler Baldwin, Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton and Tripp Howell.

By Pat Maurer

Country Music’s new hot group of the year, LANCO, will be performing at the Clare County Fair on July 25th in the grandstand.



The Country-Rock band LANCO, which stands for Lancaster & Company, was formed in 2013. The quintet performs feel-good country anthems tinged with classic rock and blues edges. Their song Greatest Love Story was the theme for the Netflix series The Ranch, and was one of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top Ten. They were named “New Group of the Year” by ACM Awards.



With a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers vibe mixed with Imagine Dragons, LANCO continues to build momentum in their accelerating career.

They have paved the course for critical acclaim with the success of their 2x PLATINUM single “Greatest Love Story” which became a multi-week chart topper. Following the release of their No. One selling debut album HALLELUJAH NIGHTS, which has over 550 million streams, both moments were historical in Country music as Lancaster (lead singer and creator) became the first artist in 10 years to have a No. One on the chart solely written by that artist, while LANCO served as the first Country group in a decade to appear at the top of the Billboard Country albums chart with a debut album.



LANCO recently earned their first award as ACM “New Group of the Year” and has garnered additional nominations from the CMT, CMA, AMA, and iHeartAwards, while Lancaster became the first member of a group to ever win NSAI’s “Songwriter/Artist of the Year.”



Previously, the band toured with major music names like Dierks Bentley and Luke Combs, but have since graduated into headlining their own tours, with acts like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver in support. LANCO just recently returned from their headlining tour overseas and released their newest single, “Rivals.



The group includes lead singer and band founder Brandon Lancaster who writes the songs; Jared Hampton on keyboard, Chandler Baldwin on base, Eric Steedly on guitar and Tripp Howell on drums.



In a phone interview Monday, Tripp talked about how the five men got together to form the award winning group.



Tripp said LANCO has been together since 2013. “I met Brandon at a festival in Tennessee. We were in separate bands at the time. He was headed back to Nashville and I was going to Nashville for the first time. We got to be good friends.”



He continued, “Brandon wanted to start a band, so he called his friend Eric for guitar and Eric brought Chandler and Jarod, who were Eric’s college buddies.”



Tripp said the original name was Lancaster and Company. “Friends started calling us LANCO and the name just changed.”



Tripp said LANCO has been in Michigan several times. “We love Michigan,” he said, “It’s a very beautiful state.” He said they have played at the “Faster Horses Festival” in Brooklyn and several other places around the state.



Harrison will be their second performance in Michigan this summer. They will be back at the Faster Horses Festival on July 19th, then head to Salamanca New York before coming back to Michigan to perform at this year’s Clare County Fair with the Fairground Saints. Their 2019 concert tour winds up November 8th with a Brantley Gilbert Cruise in Miami.



It’s been a busy tour, Tripp said, but “not as hectic as the last one. We are taking a break with this tour. We are home four to five days a week and on tour for two to three days.”



He said they also have time on the tour to spend some time with friends. “We go boating, sightseeing, or have dinner together.”



Four of the five band members are married. Eric is single but has a girlfriend, Tripp said. He said their wives and girlfriend spend some time touring with them, “especially if we are near water,” he said.



He added that they also have some free time between the “sound check” and each show to enjoy themselves.



Tripp said the whole group is excited about the upcoming concert in Harrison at the fair. “Fair season is always the best time the year,” he said. “There’s something really special about playing outside in the air with people who are enjoying their summer.”



For more information about LANCO, visit www.lancomusic.com. Tickets for the July 25 concert at the Clare County Fair are available at www.startickets.com.

