Local Fire Department Offer Drive-By Birthday Greetings

April 6, 2020

Shirley Miller celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday with a special visit from the Clare Fire Department. She is shown here with Captain Chad Michels and Chief Jim Chapman.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Chief Jim Chapman said the Clare Fire Department firetrucks would be making multiple birthday “drive by visits” during the week including seven on Wednesday, the first day of the project. “We have another dozen birthday visits scheduled already,” he said.



The idea to help celebrate and still stay at home, began when Vivian Schumacher called to request a fire department visit to celebrate the 90th birthday of her neighbor Shirley Miller. Shirley was surprised and insisted on a photo with Fire Chief Chapman and Captain Chad Michels, despite the six-foot separation requirement.



“We generally don’t stop,” Chapman said, “but we had to this time.”

A Facebook post says, “Any children residing in the City of Clare, Grant, Sheridan, Vernon, or Wise Township that plan on celebrating a birthday during the “Stay at Home” Order are eligible to have the Clare Fire Department do a special “drive by” for them and it’s FREE! They will provide some lights and sirens to make your child’s birthday extra special during these trying times. To make arrangements for this service, please contact the Clare Fire Department at (989)386-2151.



They aren’t the only department helping to make quarantined birthdays better. A post by the Garfield Township Fire and Rescue says, “Any children residing in Garfield Township that plan on celebrating a birthday during the “Stay at Home” Order can contact the fire chief at Garfield Township Fire and Rescue by calling (989)741-3794. You can then make arrangements to have them bring fire trucks to your house with all the bells and whistles in order to make your child’s birthday extra special during these trying times!



STAY SAFE, STAY HEALTHY, STAY STRONG!

Share This Post Tweet