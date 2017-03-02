Local race team finishes 11th in Daytona 500

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A lifelong dream of Rosebush’s Mark Beard came true last Sunday when his team Beard Oil/TSS Logistics and Beard Motorsports team hit the big time when they not only raced in the Daytona 500, but came from the 39th position to end up in 11th place in the season opener.

Helping to make that dream come true was Beard’s driver Brendan Gaughan of Los Vegas and the Beard Motorsports team who were among the 25 drivers, out of the 40 that started, that finished the NASCAR season opener February 26.

Beard, 68, drove against the Allison brothers, Darrell Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt in the 1980s and 90s, but never qualified for the Daytona race. In December, Beard created his racing team and enlisted professional driver Guaghan.

According to an article in the Las Vegas Review Journal before the Daytona race, Guaghan said, “…If I finish in the top 25, the (Beards) are going to be ecstatic. This is really cool.’’

The Beard team entry, driven by Guaghan is a midnight-black Chevrolet stock car. He came in 19th out of 21 cars February 23rd in one of the twin 150-mile qualifiers to preserve his initial qualification.

Beard, head of Mt. Pleasant’s Beard Oil, told the Los Vegas Review Journal, “You know, this is one of those things in life that has taken the pressure off me. I have wanted to do this for years. I wanted to be competitive; I didn’t want to struggle. At 12, I set a goal that I wanted to run at Daytona. I worked the rest of my life – 56 years – to finally get here. I didn’t get here as quickly as I would’ve liked, but Brendan’s filling my seat great.” He added, “This has probably been the best week of my life in racing.’’

In the Los Vegas article, Beard said he was racing to-karts at 8 years old and that he really fell in love with racing at 12-years-old when he went to Daytona Beach with his dad and heard the Daytona 500 race on the radio.

At 16, his dad Leo Beard, who owned a Mt. Pleasant Ford Lincoln dealership at the time, set up a meeting with the chief of Ford Motor Company’s racing division. But because his dad later sold the dealership, he no longer had a sponsorship and could not race.

In the 1970s he was driving short-track races in the Automobile Racing Club of America series to gain experience and possibly be able to complete at the larger racetracks. In 1982, after years of effort and some frustration, Beard was finally able to compete at Daytona in a 300-mile Late Model Sportsman series, finishing in 18th place.

Last Sunday, he finally hit the big time. Mark has family ties to Clare. His father Leo for years owned the Beard home on the Tobacco River in Clare, long called the Purple Gang House by locals around the area.

Clare businessman Jim Paetschow recently purchased the house, three barns and property (80 acres) from the former oilman’s family, who have owned it since 1980.

The famous home earned its nickname because it was also once owned by the infamous Purple Gang attorney Isaah Leebove, who was murdered at the age of 42 on May 14, 1938 in the Doherty Hotel over a property dispute with business partner Carl (Jack) Livingston.

Paetschow is renovating the home and property, which he has renamed the Tobacco Ranch, as a venue for weddings, special events and more. He hopes to open this year.